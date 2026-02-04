Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floyd Mayweather’s planned fight with Mike Tyson has been thrown into doubt, with a different “Iron Mike” claiming he is next for Mayweather.

It was announced in September that Mayweather would face Tyson in spring 2026, with the American boxing legends due to square off in an exhibition bout.

While no date or location was confirmed at the time, Tyson, 59, later claimed the fight would take place in Africa in March.

Now, however, the situation has been muddled after former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis took to social media to tease a fight with Mayweather.

Zambidis shared a poster for the fight on Instagram, which listed the date as 27 June and the venue as Oaka Arena in Athens, Greece – where Zambidis is from.

The poster also suggested the event would be a “live worldwide broadcast”, though no broadcaster was announced, and the organisers were listed as Mayweather Promotions, Zambidis Club and Front Row Fight Series.

While Zambidis wrote, “History is about to be made,” Mayweather has not yet shared the poster or any details pertaining to such a fight.

Mike Zambidis (right) took to social media to tease a fight with Floyd Mayweather ( @ironmikezambidisofficial/Instagram )

The 48-year-old last boxed in August 2024, facing John Gotti III in an exhibition bout. The fight was one of numerous exhibitions in which the former five-weight world champion has competed, after he retired from professional boxing in 2017.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Zambidis is a former multiple-time kickboxing champion. His last kickboxing match was on 27 June 2015, 11 years to the day before his prospective clash with Mayweather.

It is unclear what Zambidis’s tease means for the potential Mayweather vs Tyson fight, which was due to take place roughly 18 months after Tyson was outpointed by YouTuber Jake Paul in a pro bout.

Mayweather has also been linked to a rematch with rival Manny Pacquiao, whom he outpointed in 2015 in the most-lucrative boxing match of all time.