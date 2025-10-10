Allen vs Makhmudov betting tips

British heavyweight Dave Allen faces the biggest fight of his career on Saturday when he takes on Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield (10pm, DAZN).

There might be no titles on the line in this 12-round bout, but a win for Allen would open up opportunities with a fight against Deontay Wilder or Kubrat Pulev on the cards.

Allen, from Doncaster, secured the WBA inter-continental heavyweight title in May with a knockout win over Johnny Fisher, but a win over Makhmudov would be a big statement.

He seemed to be heading for retirement for a second time, before the win over Fisher, but instead, he earned a two-fight matchroom deal.

At 6ft 5in, Makhmudov is known as the Lion and will be Allen’s toughest opponent to date. He won his first 18 fights before finally losing for the first time against Agit Kabayel two years ago.

He was also beaten by Guido Vianello, but did beat Ricardo Brown last time out in June. The scary part, as far as Allen is concerned, is that 19 of his 20 wins have come by knockout.

Betting sites seem split on this one, with Makhmudov the slight favourite at 10/11 with some bookmakers, while others can’t split the pair.

After coming so close to retiring and being given a huge opportunity, that could be a big enough motivation for the 33-year-old to secure his 25th win.

Allen vs Makhmudov prediction: Allen by KO, TKO or disqualification - 19/10 Unibet

Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti prediction

Another South Yorkshire ace hoping to be buoyed by the Sheffield crowd is Josh Padley as he bids to move a step closer to a shot at a world championship, up against the former British and Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Reece Bellotti.

This will be the Doncaster-born fighter’s 18th fight as a professional, but the biggest of his career so far, up against an opponent who has been there, done it and worn the t-shirt.

Following his Commonwealth success, Bellotti turned pro in 2015 and has won 20 of his 26 fights, with 15 by knockout, but he did lose last time out to Ryan Garner in July.

Boxing betting sites are all backing Padley and he may take a more aggressive approach to this bout in front of his fans, leading to a possible early finish to this contest.

Padley v Bellotti prediction: Fight won’t go the distance - 13/8 Bet365

