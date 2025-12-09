Caroline Dubois signs with Jake Paul ahead of fight on Anthony Joshua undercard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has announced that Caroline Dubois has signed with his company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), as her deal with Boxxer comes to an end.

Paul announced the news on Tuesday, with the unbeaten Dubois due to make her MVP debut on 19 December – on the undercard of Paul’s fight with Anthony Joshua.

Dubois, 24, will defend the WBC women’s lightweight title against Camilla Panatta at Miami’s Kaseya Center, with the entire event streaming live on Netflix.

The news marks the end of Dubois’s deal with the promotional company Boxxer, which recently began airing its fights on the BBC after splitting from Sky Sports.

While Paul’s boxing career, in which the YouTuber has gone 12-1 as a professional, has proven controversial, he and MVP have largely received credit for their support of women’s boxing. Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner and Savannah Marshall are just a few of the high-profile women’s fighters under the MVP banner.

Dubois, who now joins those figures, said on Tuesday: “Signing with MVP is the next step in my career, I’m proud to be under their roster, and I believe they will be able to help me on my quest for greatness. The mission must be to become the face of women’s boxing.”

open image in gallery Caroline Dubois is a rising star of British boxing ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Paul announced the news by highlighting Dubois’s connection to his upcoming opponent, Joshua. In September 2024, Dubois’s older brother Daniel knocked out “AJ” at Wembley Stadium, dropping his fellow Briton four times en route to victory.

“All I want is a fair fight,” tweeted Paul. “Even the odds. Joshua brought in Usyk. So only right I bring in Dubois. Had to be done.” Paul attached a video in which he teased approaching Daniel Dubois, only to contact Caroline instead.

In his tweet, Paul was referencing Joshua’s recent training with Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning, unified heavyweight champion, who holds two wins over Joshua and two over Daniel Dubois.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) staring up at Anthony Joshua at their launch press conference ( Getty )

Joshua, who has not fought since his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois, is a former two-time world heavyweight champion. The 36-year-old will face Paul, 28, in a professional heavyweight contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Knockouts will be allowed, with both men wearing standard 10oz gloves.

American Paul last fought in June, outpointing former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In November 2024, Paul beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on points in a controversial fight, watched by a reported 60m households on Netflix.