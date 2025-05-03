Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Canelo vs Scull LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez fights William Scull, as the Mexican icon makes his Saudi debut and aims to preserve a super-fight with Terence Crawford

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 03 May 2025 17:17 EDT
Comments
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull on weight ahead of undisputed 168-pound title bout

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights William Scull tonight, as the Mexican icon makes his Saudi debut and aims to preserve a super-fight with Terence Crawford.

Canelo puts his unified super-middleweight titles on the line against IBF champion Scull, in a bid to become a two-time undisputed champion in the division.

And if Canelo is victorious, he’ll stay on track for a planned super-fight with Crawford, a fellow pound-for-pound talent who is due to venture up to 167lb to box Alvarez in September.

Scull, 32, is undefeated, but the Cuban has never faced an opponent of Canelo's pedigree. Tonight's main event in Riyadh could therefore produce a showcase performance from Alvarez, 34, as he approaches the biggest bout of his career. Follow live updates and results from Canelo vs Scull and the undercard fights below.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) and William Scull
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) and William Scull (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle3 May 2025 22:00

