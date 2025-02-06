Canelo vs Crawford super-fight reportedly ‘off’ as Jake Paul rumours grow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The planned super-fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford has collapsed, according to The Ring.

The fight had been on a 2025 wishlist for Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser and boxing matchmaker who owns the Ring magazine. It was reportedly set for September, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, although a specific date had not been publicised.

The fight would have seen Crawford move up two divisions to challenge the unified super-middleweight champion, and despite the somewhat contrived nature of the contest, it would have been one of the biggest in boxing. It would have been a meeting of pound-for-pound greats, with Crawford putting his unbeaten record on the line while Canelo risked his titles.

The news of the fight’s collapse comes amid rumours that Canelo could box YouTuber Jake Paul in the coming months. Paul, 28, has long expressed a desire to box Canelo, 34, while racking up wins over former UFC champions, lower-level professional boxers, and most recently heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

Mexico’s Canelo is a former undisputed super-middleweight champion, who has also held world titles in three other divisions. Meanwhile, Crawford is one of just three men to have been undisputed at two weights, and – like Canelo – the American has held gold in four divisions.

open image in gallery Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) during his straightforward win against Edgar Berlanga ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Terence Crawford (right) outpointed Israil Madrimov to win gold at a fourth weight ( AP )

Most recently, Crawford outpointed Israil Madrimov in August to win the WBA super-welterweight title. In his previous bout, in July 2023, the 37-year-old dismantled Errol Spence Jr in a shockingly one-sided fight. The result of that long-awaited fight saw Crawford become undisputed welterweight champion.

Meanwhile, Canelo last fought in September, dropping Edgar Berlanga en route to a decision win to retain his super-middleweight belts. Earlier in 2024, Canelo did the same to compatriot Jaime Munguia.