Derek Chisora could enter the ring as a boxer for the last time this weekend, as he squares off with Otto Wallin in Manchester.

While the heavyweight bout was initially billed as Chisora’s final fight on home soil, the Briton has since claimed it could even be his retirement match.

However, the 41-year-old has always struggled with the idea of leaving boxing behind, and he will surely be looking no further than Saturday night – and what could be another gruelling classic.

At the Co-op Live arena, Chisora will go head to head with Sweden’s Wallin, 34, who has only been beaten by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Chisora vs Wallin will take place on Saturday 8 February at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. The event will begin at 6.30pm GMT, with main-event ring walks due at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight card will stream live on TNT Sports 1, which can be accessed via Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Odds

Derek Chisora (left) will aim to emulate Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the only men to beat Otto Wallin ( Getty Images )

Chisora – 15/8

Wallin – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Full card (subject to change)

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Zach Parker vs Willy Hutchinson (light-heavyweight)

Masood Abdulah vs Zak Miller (featherweight)

Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillan (super-lightweight)

Nathan Heaney vs Sofiane Khati (middleweight)

Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkov (heavyweight)

Walter Fury vs Joe Hardy (super-welterweight)

Joe Cooper vs Artjom Spatar (middleweight)

Lewis Williams vs Cristian Uwaka (heavyweight)

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Mark Butler (lightweight)

