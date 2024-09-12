The controversial Canelo choice that is ‘tarnishing’ boxer’s legacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez finds himself firmly in the final phase of his career. And if fans had to identify a characteristic that defines this phase, many would shout about a lack of risk: a lack of risk in choice of opponent, and a lack of risk in fighting style. Those same fans have been making it clear, usually on social media, that in their eyes the multiple-weight world champion is “tarnishing his legacy” with this approach. Others take issue with such suggestions, claiming that the ‘face of boxing’ has earned the right to do whatever he wants at the age of 34 – to make money however he wants.

Both arguments may be valid. Canelo has blessed boxing over the last decade with his sheer volume of activity, an approach that can actually be traced back to his professional debut in 2005, when the Mexican was aged just 15. And that ever-presence will be missed when he retires. His commitment to the craft and his willingness to regularly immerse himself under the searing heat of the brightest lights – from arenas in Las Vegas to stadia in Mexico – will be remembered.

And that same commitment has arguably earned Canelo the right to ‘ease’ himself towards retirement – as much as there can be anything ‘easy’ about boxing. Because, as much as some fans have been unenthused by Alvarez’s last four bouts, there is nothing easy about facing Jaime Munguia, Jermell Charlo, John Ryder or Gennady Golovkin.

Still, it would be naive to dismiss criticism of that run, out of hand. Of course Canelo’s first two clashes with Golovkin – in 2017 and 2018 – were much trickier prospects than a trilogy contest with a then-40-year-old ‘GGG’, and that final match-up felt unnecessary and almost unfair on Golovkin (with some people in boxing adamant that he had been robbed of two wins over his rival previously). And yes, most pundits had little faith in Munguia, Charlo and Ryder’s chances, but each boxer had something on his side. And on every occasion, Canelo took that something away from them.

On every occasion, he dropped his opponent en route to a clear points win, and still many observers wanted more from Canelo: not just in the profile of opponent, but in fighting philosophy. Many wanted the reigning super-middleweight champion (recently undisputed, now unified after the IBF belt was taken from him) to push a little harder, to take a few more risks, to seek the finish.

Canelo knocked down his compatriot Jaime Munguia en route to victory in May ( John Locher/AP )

Canelo, who has become testier in recent times, and better at articulating his feelings in English, might argue he has no need for such risks. His stoppages of Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev and Caleb Plant will be replayed for years to come – decades, maybe. Even his defeats by Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol had merit. And why offer more gaps in his defence in pursuit of a knockout, when his defence is already less impenetrable than it was in his prime?

The answer might be ‘legacy’, but again, Canelo would surely argue that his legacy is already secure. And this all brings us to Saturday, to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, to Canelo vs Berlanga.

The fight that most fans wanted would have pitted Canelo against David Benavidez, the WBC interim light-heavyweight champion. And Canelo did opt to box an unbeaten 27-year-old, just not Benavidez.

Instead, Canelo puts his unified belts on the line against Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence weekend. Fans are sceptical that Berlanga has any chance against the champion, while Alvarez vs Benavidez feels a much closer contest.

Canelo facing off with Edgar Berlanga ahead of their Las Vegas showdown ( Getty )

Does Canelo view it in the same way? Is he really ‘ducking’ Benavidez out of awareness of the larger, younger man’s threat? He’d suggest otherwise. “Look, he’s accomplished nothing,” Canelo said after beating Munguia in May. “[He’s beaten] one single champion, Anthony Dirrell. Please, don’t disrespect me.”

Benavidez has also beaten a former champion in Plant, whom Canelo defeated in 2021 – and more decisively than Benavidez did, in truth. But the point some fans might make is this: if the American’s resume was stronger, would Canelo be more likely to fight him? Or, at this juncture in Canelo’s career, would the Mexican be less likely to face him?

Canelo has said he would fight Benavidez for the right money, but the figure he would likely demand would probably seem preposterous. Or at least, it would have until the Saudis’ recent takeover of boxing.

Many fans wish to see Canelo fight David Benavidez (centre) ( Getty )

Canelo is yet to fight on a Turki Al-Sheikh show, and the Mexican even seemed irked by the Saudi adviser’s recent push for a super-fight with Terence Crawford. Still, the smart money suggests Canelo will fight on a Saudi card before all is said and done. Could he do so against Benavidez? There is a chance. It would make less money than a fight with Crawford, but more sense.

Either way, Benavidez is not next, nor is Crawford; Berlanga is next. And the Puerto Rican will enter the T-Mobile Arena full of belief that he can extend his 22-0 record, even if fans don’t share that belief.