Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford date confirmed as boxing legends fight in Las Vegas
One of boxing’s most-anticipated bouts has finally been made, with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez set to face Terence Crawford in September
The highly anticipated clash between boxing greats Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford will take place in Las Vegas on 13 September.
The fight had originally been planned for 12 September but has been moved to the following day. The original site for the bout, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is booked for football games on 13 and 14 September.
The fight between Alvarez and Crawford, the respective super-middleweight and light-middleweight champions, will see two of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters face against each other. The original bout between Alvarez and Crawford was announced following the former’s victory over the Cuban William Scull late last month.
Alvarez, 63-2-2 (39), has been the dominant superstar in boxing following his loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013. His recent bouts have taken place against Scull, Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, Jermell Charlo, and John Ryder.
‘Canelo’ has also notched up three bouts against middleweight great Gennady Golovkin and holds victories over Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, and Caleb Plant in differing weight divisions.
Meanwhile, Crawford, 41-0 (31), has cut a less-vivid figure since beginning his career in 2008. Most recently, the Omaha native has been fought rarely with only five bouts between 2020 and 2024. He will also be moving up two weight divisions to face Alvarez.
The movement in dates of Canelo-Crawford will throw a wrench into the plans of many who have already booked flights and paid for hotel rooms. Many of the responses to Alalshikh’s tweet saying that he would announce a new date were negative, with fans saying that they now had to rebook and rearrange their itineraries.
