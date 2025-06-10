Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly anticipated clash between boxing greats Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford will take place in Las Vegas on 13 September.

The fight had originally been planned for 12 September but has been moved to the following day. The original site for the bout, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is booked for football games on 13 and 14 September.

The fight between Alvarez and Crawford, the respective super-middleweight and light-middleweight champions, will see two of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters face against each other. The original bout between Alvarez and Crawford was announced following the former’s victory over the Cuban William Scull late last month.

open image in gallery Canelo Alvarez beat William Scull in a disappointing bout in Riyadh ( Getty Images )

Alvarez, 63-2-2 (39), has been the dominant superstar in boxing following his loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013. His recent bouts have taken place against Scull, Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, Jermell Charlo, and John Ryder.

‘Canelo’ has also notched up three bouts against middleweight great Gennady Golovkin and holds victories over Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, and Caleb Plant in differing weight divisions.

open image in gallery Israil Madrimov, left, fights Terence Crawford during a super welterweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles ( AP )

Meanwhile, Crawford, 41-0 (31), has cut a less-vivid figure since beginning his career in 2008. Most recently, the Omaha native has been fought rarely with only five bouts between 2020 and 2024. He will also be moving up two weight divisions to face Alvarez.

The movement in dates of Canelo-Crawford will throw a wrench into the plans of many who have already booked flights and paid for hotel rooms. Many of the responses to Alalshikh’s tweet saying that he would announce a new date were negative, with fans saying that they now had to rebook and rearrange their itineraries.