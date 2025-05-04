Canelo vs Crawford date and location revealed with Alvarez set for ‘fight of the century’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moments after Canelo Alvarez fended off William Scull to become the undisputed super middleweight champion again, he was facing off against Terence Crawford in the same ring in Riyadh to promote a showdown in September.

Alvarez became an undisputed champion in the division for the second time when the judges scored his ho-hum bout against Scull 115-113, 116-112, 119-109. The 34-year-old Mexican boxer improved to 63-2-2, with 39 knockouts, and is unbeaten in 10 fights in the super middleweight category.

The decision had barely been announced before Turki Alalshikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, stepped into the ring and ordered it cleared out so that he could bring four-division champion Crawford out of the crowd to face Alvarez, who was wearing one belt around his waist, another over his shoulder and holding one in each arm.

"Now we want to do the face off for the fight of the century, between the two great fighters in our generation." Alalshikh told the crowd, with the bout set for 12 September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is a four-weight world champion and entered the fight against Scull with the WBA, WBC and WBO titles at 168 pounds. The 37-year-old Crawford (41-0) has won titles in four divisions from lightweight to light middleweight.

Alvarez was stripped of the IBF belt last July when he declined to make a mandatory defence against Scull. He'd owned that title since November 2021 when he defeated Caleb Plant.

The fight against Scull didn't live up to the hype. The Cuba-born Scull entered unbeaten in 23 professional fights. He constantly moved around, dodging, shuffling and frustrating Alvarez, who later said he hated fighting that style of boxer.

Alvarez was fighting outside the United States or Mexico for the first time and had to make plenty of adjustments, including to the time zone. The fighters walked into the ring and the anthems started around 6,20am local time for the main bout in Riyadh, timed so it was in prime time on the US West Coast.

open image in gallery Canelo Alvarez (right) stared down Terence Crawford with pair primed to meet in September ( Getty Images )

The opening rounds were slow with both boxers feeling for range and the intensity gradually lifted with Scull throwing many more punches but not landing enough. Alvarez, by contrast, stayed patient and was landing body shots. In the end, Alvarez threw almost half as many punches as Scull (152-293) but landed one more (56-55), predominantly power shots to the body.

"It's OK, we won. We're here with the title as the champion," Alvarez said, adding that neither the timing of the bout nor the quality of the contest was a problem because he'd plenty of time to prepare. "I'm a champion. I'm a professional, so that's all, no excuse or anything."

As for the September showdown against Crawford, who will be stepping up a weight to take on Alvarez?

"I feel great. Crawford is one of the best out there and, you know, I like to share the ring with that kind of fighter," he said. "It's my pleasure."

Crawford was in the crowd watching in the Saudi capital.

"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling blessed. Things happen for a reason, and there's a reason why I'm here," he said. "In September I'm showing the world what greatness look like."

AP