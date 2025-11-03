Joshua Buatsi issues 10-word riposte to detractors after divisive Zach Parker result
Buatsi won a controversial decision over Parker on Saturday, possibly securing a long-awaited world-title shot
Joshua Buatsi is seemingly apathetic to suggestions that he was lucky to beat Zach Parker on Saturday.
Buatsi and Parker squared off in an all-British bout in Manchester, with Buatsi winning a majority decision by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95.
In doing so, Buatsi claimed the WBA International light-heavyweight title, but the result proved divisive among viewers.
The Independent columnist Steve Bunce urged for calmer heads to prevail, as he wrote on Monday: “It seems that every single close fight is called a robbery, and that is absurd. The tiny differences mean that a round or two either way drastically changes the scores; that is not a robbery, that is a close decision.”
Regardless, Buatsi seemingly has little time for the debate, with the 32-year-old writing on Instagram on Monday: “Call it what you want, i call it a win.”
And Buatsi’s narrow victory over Parker, 31, might earn him a world-title shot at long last.
The former British champion now awaits the result of David Benavidez’s WBC title defence against Anthony Yarde, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 22 November.
Buatsi may indeed be next for the victor, while Parker would surely welcome a rematch with his British rival.
“Where do I start,” Parker wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Firstly I want to to [sic] thank my team cause they put a lot of work into this camp, I want to thank everyone who came up to watch me in Manchester.
“I know how much it costs for hotels ticket etc and I really appreciate it and I want to thank my wife @lydiaellieparker and my daughter for always being there for me when I’m grumpy through camp.
“I can’t believe the decision [went] against me last night pretty much everyone at ringside and online said I won the fight and won it quite convincingly.
“I should have that title over my shoulder today and [should have] changed my family’s life.”
Buatsi’s victory in Manchester saw him bounce back from his points defeat by Callum Smith in April, the first loss of Buatsi’s professional career.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments