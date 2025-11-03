Joshua Buatsi issues 10-word riposte to detractors after divisive Zach Parker result

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joshua Buatsi is seemingly apathetic to suggestions that he was lucky to beat Zach Parker on Saturday.

Buatsi and Parker squared off in an all-British bout in Manchester, with Buatsi winning a majority decision by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95.

In doing so, Buatsi claimed the WBA International light-heavyweight title, but the result proved divisive among viewers.

The Independent columnist Steve Bunce urged for calmer heads to prevail, as he wrote on Monday: “It seems that every single close fight is called a robbery, and that is absurd. The tiny differences mean that a round or two either way drastically changes the scores; that is not a robbery, that is a close decision.”

Regardless, Buatsi seemingly has little time for the debate, with the 32-year-old writing on Instagram on Monday: “Call it what you want, i call it a win.”

And Buatsi’s narrow victory over Parker, 31, might earn him a world-title shot at long last.

The former British champion now awaits the result of David Benavidez’s WBC title defence against Anthony Yarde, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

open image in gallery Josh Buatsi (left) and Zach Parker during their bout in Manchester ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Buatsi may indeed be next for the victor, while Parker would surely welcome a rematch with his British rival.

“Where do I start,” Parker wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Firstly I want to to [sic] thank my team cause they put a lot of work into this camp, I want to thank everyone who came up to watch me in Manchester.

“I know how much it costs for hotels ticket etc and I really appreciate it and I want to thank my wife @lydiaellieparker and my daughter for always being there for me when I’m grumpy through camp.

“I can’t believe the decision [went] against me last night pretty much everyone at ringside and online said I won the fight and won it quite convincingly.

“I should have that title over my shoulder today and [should have] changed my family’s life.”

Buatsi’s victory in Manchester saw him bounce back from his points defeat by Callum Smith in April, the first loss of Buatsi’s professional career.