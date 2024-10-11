Bivol vs Beterbiev betting tips

Beterbiev vs Bivol betting preview

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will meet in one of the most-anticipated fights of the year this weekend, an undisputed title clash at light-heavyweight – with the odds on betting sites showing how much of a pick’em this bout is.

Beterbiev is a best-price of 5/4 on boxing betting sites, with the bookies siding with Bivol, who is a marginal favourite at 4/5 in most places.

Beterbiev, 39, will carry the WBC, WBO and IBF titles into Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena, while Bivol, 33, reigns as IBO champion. The pound-for-pound stars, both of Russian descent, will also put their unbeaten records on the line in Riyadh, four months after they were due to square off.

An injury to Beterbiev delayed the bout, but the veteran appears to have fully recovered from his ruptured meniscus. Furthermore, his advanced age – relative to the sport – has seemingly failed to diminish his frightening power. Last time out, in January, Beterbiev stopped Callum Smith to improve his record to 20-0 with 20 knockouts.

So what suggests that Bivol can do what no other boxer has managed, and survive 12 rounds with Beterbiev? The 33-year-old is one of the best movers, most-fluid technicians, and most-effective volume punchers in the sport. While he lacks the power that Beterbiev possesses (most do, in fairness), his ring craft has earned him a 23-0 record with 12 KOs.

Most recently, Bivol stopped Malik Zinad, who stepped in after Beterbiev’s injury, in round six. But Bivol’s standout win remains his domination of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2022. Canelo had previously seen success at light-heavyweight, but his latest venture up to the division was ill-fated; Bivol was too fast, strong and aggressive for the Mexican, schooling him for a comfortable points win.

Against Beterbiev, though, he must be perfect. Beterbiev’s eighth-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde in 2023 was a fine example of the Russian-Canadian’s ability to find a finish when he needs it most; in that bout, Beterbiev was trailing on two of the three judges’ scorecards when he knocked out the Briton.

Tentatively, we are siding with Bivol, who is slick enough to get over the line where Yarde could not. There is every chance that Bivol could outbox Beterbiev for the majority of the fight, only to fall to the older fighter’s sickening power in the final few rounds, but when it comes to making a pick, we’re backing Bivol to just about evade the greatest danger and secure victory.

Beterbiev vs Bivol prediction: Dmitry Bivol to beat Artur Beterbiev via decision - 23/20 Unibet

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke betting preview

The most intriguing contest on a strong undercard is a rematch between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, who fought to a draw in a fight of the year contender in March.

The heavyweights were bloodied and battered after their British title fight, and they will run it back on Saturday.

Old and new betting sites alike expect the rematch, like the main event, to be closely contested with Wardley a 4/5 favourite and Clarke a 7/5 chance.

In March, Wardley dropped Clarke in round five, before the latter was docked a point for a low blow in round seven. Those moments proved costly for Clarke, though the former Olympian did finish strong and left Wardley’s nose a bloody mess.

While Wardley is slightly favoured in the rematch, it’s not hard to picture the champion sustaining further damage to his nose and having to battle not only Clarke but also the unflattering visuals of a crimson mask. Such injuries tend not only to have an impact on judges but also referees.

So, for a pick with potential value on betting apps, it could be that a Clarke victory – by stoppage in the final few rounds – may be the way to go.

Prediction: Frazer Clarke to beat Fabio Wardley in rounds 9-12 - 12/1 William Hill

