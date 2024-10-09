Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will meet in an undisputed title fight on Saturday, with all the light-heavyweight gold on the line as they top an intriguing card in Saudi Arabia.

Bivol and Beterbiev are both unbeaten and were due to fight earlier this year, but the latter suffered a knee injury that delayed the bout – although that only served to increase anticipation.

And their contest for all the major belts will headline a fight card in Riyadh that also features Chris Eubank Jr and a rematch of Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke – one of the fights of the year.

Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will also be in action, as will British star Ben Whittaker and rising women’s talent Skye Nicolson.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Beterbiev vs Bivol will take place on Saturday 12 October at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on DAZN worldwide, including the UK but excluding the US and Canada (where the event will stream live on ESPN+). The DAZN pay-per-view is priced at £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

• New subscribers who buy the DAZN pay-per-view and sign up to a Monthly Flex Offer will receive a seven-day free trial.

• DAZN is offering 25 per cent off its Season Pro Upfront plan (Standard Tier for £199.99; Ultimate Tier for £159.99).

• DAZN is offering 50 per cent off the first three months of its Instalment plan (Standard Tier is £7.99 for three months then £15.99 per month; Ultimate Tier is £9.50 for three months then £18.99 per month).

• DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

In the UK, Beterbiev vs Bivol will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. The TNT pay-per-view can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

open image in gallery Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol ahead of their rescheduled bout ( Getty Images )

Beterbiev – 6/5

Bivol – 8/11

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley (left) and Frazer Clarke fought to a draw earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (for Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles, and Bivol’s IBO title)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta (middleweight)

Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke 2 (British heavyweight title)

Jai Opetaia (C) vs Jack Massey (IBF cruiserweight title)

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron (light-heavyweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Raven Chapman (WBC women’s featherweight title)

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez (lightweight)