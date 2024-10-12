Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron tumbled over the top rope in a bizarre end to their fight on Saturday, as the incident left Whittaker injured, with the judges’ scorecards needed.

Whittaker, who has gone viral in recent months for his showboating and slick boxing, was struggling against the more experienced Cameron through five rounds.

That set up an intriguing second half of the fight, on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev’s undisputed title fight with Dmitry Bivol – but the latter rounds never came.

Whittaker, 27, appeared to injure his leg when he and his fellow Briton crashed over the top rope and onto the ring apron. He was unable to continue, and so a technical decision was declared.

open image in gallery Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron crash over the top rope ( Getty Images )

The judges’ scorecards after five rounds read: 58-57 to Whittaker; 58-57 to Cameron; and 58-58. As such, the fight ended in a split draw.

Cameron, 33, remained in the ring as the decision was announced, while Whittaker left Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena in a wheelchair.

The result kept Whittaker, an Olympic silver medalist, unbeaten, with a rematch likely.

Cameron later told DAZN: “He didn’t want no more. He had nothing left. He was knackered [...] I definitely beat him. I don’t get a fair share. What more do I have to do?”