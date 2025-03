Anthony Joshua’s next fight could be Joseph Parker rematch, says Eddie Hearn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s next fight could be a surprise rematch with Joseph Parker, the British heavyweight’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

Hearn recently said Joshua is recovering from an injury sustained following his fifth-round knockout by Daniel Dubois in September, an issue preventing him from training at full throttle.

“AJ” has not fought since being dropped several times and stopped by Dubois at Wembley, but the 35-year-old hoped to agree a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury, only for that to collapse when his British rival announced his retirement.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (right) during his stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois

Since then, Usyk has been ordered to defend his unified belts against WBO mandatory challenger Parker, yet Hearn believes Usyk could still have a rematch with Dubois next – leaving Parker and Joshua to square off.

“There was a niggle after the Dubois fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “[Joshua] went back into camp and he’s just not ready to start punching yet with the same ferocity that he needs to.

“There are two fights for AJ that really stoke the fire. One is the rematch with Daniel Dubois and the other one is Tyson Fury, which is out of our control at the moment. We hope that something can kickstart that fight, but that’s down to Tyson.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to defend his belts against Joseph Parker (pictured) ( PA Archive )

“If he doesn’t fight one of those two guys, he has to fight someone else, and he’s going to want to fight someone in the top 10.

“And Joseph Parker right now is on one of the hottest runs. If Dubois doesn’t fight Usyk, I’d like to see him fight Parker as well, because Joe deserves a shot at the world heavyweight title.

“If there’s a big unification fight, undisputed, then Joe’s going to need another dance partner – and maybe it’s a Joshua rematch.”

Joshua beat Parker, 33, in 2018, outpointing the New Zealander to hand him a first professional defeat.