Anthony Joshua’s promoter gives update on his recovery after crash

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital Wednesday and paid his respects to his deceased friends at the morgue

The Lagos state commissioner for information said Wednesday that Joshua had been discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home
The Lagos state commissioner for information said Wednesday that Joshua had been discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home (Getty Images)

British boxer Anthony Joshua will stay in Nigeria as he recovers from injuries sustained after a deadly crash.

A vehicle carrying the former heavyweight champion and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck Monday on a major thoroughfare, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos.

The two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were killed.

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital Wednesday afternoon, and he paid his respects to his deceased friends at the morgue.

His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The Associated Press Thursday: “As reported, Anthony was released from hospital last night and will remain in Nigeria over the coming days.”

Just hours before the fatal collision, Joshua and Ayodele had shared social media clips of themselves playing table tennis together
Just hours before the fatal collision, Joshua and Ayodele had shared social media clips of themselves playing table tennis together (PA Wire)

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said Wednesday that Joshua had been discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from “home.”

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer.

Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media playing table tennis together.

