Anthony Joshua latest: Boxer pays respects to friends killed in Nigeria car crash after hospital discharge
Former two-time world heavyweight champion escaped collision with minor injuries
Boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Nigeria after the crash in which two of his friends died, authorities have said.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.
British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries, but was released on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.
In a joint statement with Ogun state, which he posted on X, Mr Omotoso said Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.
The statement said: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”
In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.
Eddie Hearn's tribute to Anthony Joshua's two friends
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has paid tribute to Anthony Joshua’s friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who died in a car crash in Nigeria.
Ghami and Ayodele lost their lives on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in alongside Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos.
British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries but is stable and conscious in hospital, according to Ogun State Government.
Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional, after he won gold at the London 2012 Olympics – posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed.
“Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”
Team mates killed in crash part of Joshua's 'close circle', says Steve Bunce
Boxing pundit Steve Bunce described them as “massive parts of the Anthony Joshua machine”.
He said: “They are with him all the time. He calls them his boys. They’re more than that. They are friends.
“They may have strict jobs, they might be his strength and conditioning coach, his personal trainer, his dietitian, his nutritionist, but they’re close and he loves that close circle.”
'There is no one kinder': Sina Ghami's uncle describes him as an 'angel'
The uncle of Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua’s close friend and physiotherapist who was killed in the crash in Nigeria said his family was “distraught” and described him as an “angel living amongst us”.
Shahryar Rumi told The Times: “Personally, there is no one kinder, no one more generous, no one more compassionate, no one more brotherly.
“He helped so many people, in every way shape or form. Without even knowing them he would know that if they needed money, never would he turn anybody away. If they ask for £500, he would give them £2,000. He was that kind of an angel. The least selfish person I have ever known.”
He added: “They were friends, Anthony Joshua and Sina. They worked together, but they began as friends. Even on this trip, he didn’t want him to be alone, so he went with him.”
The joint statement issued by Joshua's promotions and management companies
Matchroom, which promotes Anthony Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company, issued a joint statement late on Monday, which read: “With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.
“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.
“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time.”
Figures from world of boxing send messages of support
Retired cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew posted on X: “Thoughts and prayers to the families of these men. Tragic losses in horrific circumstances!
“I hope he (Joshua) is able to process this with time because there is no pain in life worse than grief.”
Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko have also offered condolences.
Klitschko wrote on X: “I'm deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends. Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I've always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.
“My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time.”
Tyson Fury paid tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele
Tyson Fury passed on his condolences two of Anthony Joshua’s close friends and team members died in a car crash which left the British boxer injured.
Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in alongside Joshua and another passenger on Monday morning struck a stationary truck along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Fury, who has been linked with reversing his retirement to take on Joshua in 2026, wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday: “This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven.”
Will Anthony Joshua box again? Nothing could matter less
If you are reading this, you have already seen the headline, so let’s address that part at once: it does not matter if Anthony Joshua ever fights again. In fact, nothing could matter less.
On Monday, the former two-time world heavyweight champion was a passenger in a car crash in Nigeria. Joshua, 36, escaped the accident with minor injuries but was visibly dazed and in pain in the aftermath, before being taken to hospital. What accompanied this surprising, concerning news, was more grave: the rumoured deaths of two people, with rumour becoming reality in a tragic turn as the day unfolded.
To compound the tragedy, for Joshua, the two victims were his teammates. More than that, they were his friends – his strength coach of more than 10 years, Sina Ghami, and his personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
Read the full article here:
Will Anthony Joshua box again? Nothing could matter less
Watch: Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
