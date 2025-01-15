Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Starship launch - live: SpaceX performs crucial test of Musk’s Mars ambitions

Elon Musk plans to use world’s biggest rocket to colonise Mars

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 15 January 2025 04:44 EST
SpaceX plans to launch its Starship rocket on 14 January, 2025, from its Starsbase facility in Texas
SpaceX plans to launch its Starship rocket on 14 January, 2025, from its Starsbase facility in Texas (SpaceX)

SpaceX is set to launch its Starship craft on Wednesday in what will be a critical test of the world’s biggest rocket.

The 123-metre-tall rocket, which Elon Musk hopes to use to colonise Mars, is scheduled to lift off from the company’s Starbase facility in Texas at 4pm local time (10pm GMT), with Starship featuring several major upgrades for its seventh flight test.

It features redesigned flaps that aim to improve the ship’s chances of surviving reentry without overheating, while the craft will also carry a payload for the first time.

SpaceX hopes to deploy 10 fake satellites into orbit as part of a deployment test, while also attempting to catch the rocket’s booster at the launch tower using a ‘chopstick’ mechanism.

You can follow all the latest updates and analysis in the live blog below, as well as watch a live stream of the launch on this page around half an hour before the launch.

SpaceX aiming for record-breaking 2025

While this will be the first Starship flight test of 2025, today’s launch will be the eighth orbital launch for SpaceX so far this year.

Elon Musk’s company managed 138 successful orbital launches in 2024 - more than 40 more than the year before. SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell has said that the firm is aiming for even more launches this year, with a good chunk of them being Starship flight tests.

If all goes well, the first commercial Starship launches will be taking place as early as August.

Anthony Cuthbertson15 January 2025 09:44

What to expect from today’s Starship launch

After pushing back the launch, SpaceX now appears ready to perform the latest Starship flight test on Wednesday, with a 60-minute launch window opening at 4pm CT (10pm GMT).

The latest generation of Starship is bigger and hopefully better than all the ones that came before. Upgrades include smaller flaps, redesigns to the propulsion system, a 25 per cent increase in propellent volume, and a complete overhaul of the vehicle’s avionics.

It will also be the first time that SpaceX has carried a payload into space aboard a Starship rocket, albeit a fake one. 10 “Starlink simulators” aimed at mimicking the company’s space internet satellites will be deployed while in space, though they will be on a suborbital trajectory and will splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Here’s a full timeline of what to expect, together with a helpful graphic provided by SpaceX:

(SpaceX)

TIME EVENT

00:00:02 Liftoff

00:01:02 Max Q (moment of peak aerodynamic stress on the rocket)

00:02:32 Super Heavy MECO (most engines cut off)

00:02:40 Hot-staging (Starship Raptor ignition and stage separation)

00:02:46 Super Heavy boostback burn startup

00:03:30 Super Heavy boostback burn shutdown

00:03:32 Hot-stage jettison00:06:26Super Heavy is transonic

00:06:35 Super Heavy landing burn start

00:06:55 Super Heavy landing burn shutdown and catch

00:08:53 Starship engine cutoff

00:17:33 Payload deploy demo

00:37:33 Raptor in-space relight demo

00:47:25 Starship entry

01:03:12 Starship is transonic

01:04:26 Starship is subsonic

01:06:12 Landing flip

01:06:18 Landing burn

01:06:38 Landing

Anthony Cuthbertson15 January 2025 07:47

Hello and welcome...

to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Starship launch.

SpaceX is currently preparing for the latest test of the world’s biggest rocket, with lift off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas scheduled for 4pm local time (10pm GMT) on Wednesday.

We’ll have all the latest news, updates and analysis, as well as a live stream of the launch as soon as it’s available.

Anthony Cuthbertson14 January 2025 10:29

