Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

SpaceX launch live: Starship Flight 6 watching guide as Elon Musk tries to land rocket with ‘chopsticks’

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 19 November 2024 11:55 EST
Comments
SpaceX’s Starship rocket pictured on its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, on 18 November, 2024
SpaceX’s Starship rocket pictured on its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, on 18 November, 2024 (SpaceX)

SpaceX will attempt to launch and land its Starship rocket on Tuesday in another crucial test of Elon Musk’s Mars ambitions.

The sixth Starship flight test will see SpaceX once again attempt to catch the rocket’s Super Heavy booster using “chopstick” arms at the launch tower at the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Measuring 120-metres-tall, Starship is the biggest rocket ever built, capable of carrying up to 100 people. SpaceX hopes to use it to ferry crew and cargo across the solar system, aiming to establish a permanent human colony on Mars by 2050.

Tuesday’s launch will be uncrewed, with a splashdown of the upper stage Starship rocket targeted for the Indian Ocean. There will also be additional objectives for the mission, including a first in-space burn using a single Raptor engine.

A 30-minute launch window will open at 4pm local time (10pm GMT), with a live stream broadcast beginning 40 minutes before lift-off.

What happened during the last Starship flight test?

It’s only been a month since the last Starship flight test, which saw SpaceX successfully catch the Super Heavy booster rocket using “chopstick arms” on the launch tower for the first time.

(SpaceX)

“Are you kidding me?” SpaceX’s Dan Huot said from the launch site. “I am shaking right now.”

SpaceX’s Kate Tice added: “This is a day for the engineering history books.”



Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches Starship rocket in astonishing test flight

SpaceX has successfully launched and landed Starship, the spacecraft it hopes will allow it to carry humanity throughout the solar system.

Anthony Cuthbertson19 November 2024 16:54

SpaceX says all systems and weather look good for launch

SpaceX has shared some photos of Starship on the launchpad at its Starbase facility in Texas. In a post on X, the firm said that everything is looking good for today’s flight test.

One image shows the world’s biggest rocket silhouetted against the Moon, where it could be heading as early as 2026. SpaceX has a multi-billion dollar contract with Nasa to deliver crew and cargo to the lunar surface as part of its Artemis program. If successful, it will be the first time astronauts have stepped foot on the Moon in more than 50 years.

Anthony Cuthbertson19 November 2024 16:32

Hello and welcome...

to The Independent’s live coverage of SpaceX’s latest attempt to launch and land the biggest rocket ever built.

The Starship rocket is currently stacked atop its Super Heavy booster at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

A 30-minute launch window will open at 4pm local time (10pm GMT), with all systems and weather forecasts looking good for lift off.

We’ll have all the latest news and updates right here.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket stacked atop its Super Heavy booster on 19 November, 2024
SpaceX’s Starship rocket stacked atop its Super Heavy booster on 19 November, 2024 (SpaceX)
Anthony Cuthbertson19 November 2024 16:04

