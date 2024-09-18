SpaceX fined for ‘illegal’ launch of rockets

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Just days after regulators grounded SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket for two months, Elon Musk’s firm is facing a major fine for alleged safety violations of two launches last year,

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed $633,009 (£48,000) in civil penalties for the private space firm, claiming that it failed to follow licence requirements in May and July 2023.

“Safety drives everything we do at the FAA, including a legal responsibility for the safety oversight of companies with commercial space transportation licences,” said FAA Chief Counsel Marc Nichols.

“Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences.”

Mr Musk responded to the proposed fine in a post to X, writing: “SpaceX will be filing suit against the FAA for regulatory overreach.”

He later added: “Lawfare is abuse of the system.”

View more

The billionaire previously claimed that the US regulator was stifling space exploration after refusing to grant a launch licence for its latest Starship craft, which he claims has been ready to launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas since August.

“We will never get humanity to Mars if this continues,” he wrote on X.

The FAA said it had granted multiple launch licences for the Starship rocket, however SpaceX had changed the mission profile by adding an attempt to catch the rocket’s Super Heavy booster at the launch site using a “chopstick” system.

“SpaceX’s current licence authorising the Starship Flight 4 launch also allows for multiple flights of the same vehicle configuration and mission profile. SpaceX chose to modify both for its proposed Starship Flight 5 launch which triggered a more in-depth review,” a spokesperson for the FAA told The Independent.

“In addition, SpaceX submitted new information in mid-August detailing how the environmental impact of Flight 5 will cover a larger area than previously reviewed. This requires the FAA to consult with other agencies. SpaceX must meet all safety, environmental and other licencing requirements prior to FAA launch authorisation.”

The FAA said a final licence determination for Starship Flight 5 is not expected before late November 2024.

SpaceX has until mid October to respond to the FAA regarding the latest fine proposal.