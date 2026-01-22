Are additional taxes on second homes fair? Join The Independent Debate
Have your say: Should second-home owners pay higher council tax, or are full charges on holiday properties unfair?
Second-home council tax is back in the spotlight – and it’s dividing opinion among Independent readers.
Many councils can now charge extra on top of standard council tax for properties that aren’t a person’s main home, often doubling the normal rate.
From April 2025, a 100 per cent surcharge was introduced in many areas. The aim was to bring empty homes into use, though there are exceptions for properties being sold, under major repair, or linked to work or the armed forces.
Some say it’s fair and that wealthier owners should pay their share to support local services. One reader put it bluntly: “If you can afford to pay the vastly overpriced sum of £500,000 for a tiny little second property then you can afford to pay council tax.”
Others say the issue is more nuanced. Many second homes – like cottages or off-grid holiday properties – lack mains water, electricity, or sewage, and aren’t suitable for year-round living. Is it right to hit these owners with the same full charge as someone in a regular house?
Where do you stand? Are second-home council tax premiums a fair way to make owners contribute, or an unfair squeeze on people with small or unusual holiday properties?
We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below – the most compelling responses will be featured in the coming days.
