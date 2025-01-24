Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host and Donald Trump fanatic Jesse Watters slammed men who go shopping for food with their wives after former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were pictured returning to domestic normality Thursday.

Watters returned to the dark ages when he fired the blow during his Primetime show Thursday telling his captive audience: “What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?”

The former vice president was snapped smiling by The New York Post while she bought groceries at the 99 Ranch Market Asian Grocery store in Westwood, California.

But the Fox host despaired at the couple shopping for food and persisted in his diatribe slating the former VP and her partner.

“Kamala says she wasn’t going to go quietly, but she’s been as quiet as a mime”, he said.

“Mamala just launched a blog though, and we clicked on it and she wants our email address so she can ask us for money.

open image in gallery ‘What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?’ Jesse Watters said on his Primetime Fox show ( Fox News )

“And she needs it because grocery prices are ridiculous. She just found out about inflation,” he went on.

“The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with Dougie Fresh.”

The comments are not the first to be fired by the Maga host at Emhoff after he discussed defamatory allegations of cheating against the former second gentleman on his show in October.

He has also boasted in the past about his close ties to the President and how he would be asking for “special favors” .

Harris awkwardly had to watch Trump declare his extravagant plans for his presidency during his inauguration Monday.

The pair greeted Vice President JD Vance and his wife Ursha at the White House, directing them on the formal etiquette of the switch-over process.

Harris is expected to take some time before stumbling into her next political endeavor. She is reportedly planning to write several books about her time in politics and will dip into more casual pastimes such as her passion for food and cooking, according to sources to CBS News .

Her husband Doug is reportedly returning to his career as a lawyer, as per the network.