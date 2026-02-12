Navy warship and supply vessel collide off South American coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people were left with minor injuries after a U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided while refueling in the ocean near South America.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a ship-to-ship replenishment at sea Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Southern Command.

Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition. Both ships said they can continue sailing safely, Southern Command spokesperson Col. Emmanuel Ortiz told the Wall Street Journal.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, and Ortiz said the incident is being investigated.

The exact location of the crash was also not immediately available, but the Journal reported it was in the waters near South America.

Destroyer USS Truxton (pictured) and a Navy supply ship collided while refueling at sea on Wednesday, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to a report ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Truxtun left its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, on February 6 for a scheduled deployment. Meanwhile, the Supply had been operating in the Caribbean. A military official said the collision was in the Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America and the Caribbean, according to the report.

The collision comes in the months after President Donald Trump ordered a major naval buildup in the region and began ordering strikes on multiple boats the U.S. claims are smuggling in narcotics for drug cartels.

At least 130 people have been killed in the U.S. military strikes since they began in September.

On Monday, the U.S. carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor. The military claimed the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

The attack was the third known incursion since the raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month.

Collisions involving Navy warships are relatively rare, according to the report. Seventeen sailors died in two separate collisions between Navy destroyers and merchant ships in the Pacific in 2017. Officials determined both crashes were caused by crew failures.