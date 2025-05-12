Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Pope Leo holds first Vatican press conference after pleading ‘no more war’

Lucy Leeson
Monday 12 May 2025 04:57 EDT
Watch live as Pope Leo holds his first Vatican press conference with international media on Monday (12 May).

The press conference follows his first Sunday address at the Vatican, in which the new pope called for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza, along with the release of all Israeli hostages.

The Pope, formally Cardinal Robert Prevost, also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan on the weekend.

“No more war,” the pope said.

The new pope said he carried in his heart the “suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine”, and he appealed for negotiations to reach an “authentic, just and lasting peace”.

Leo also said he was “profoundly saddened” by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the besieged strip.

He is expected to be asked about both conflicts, as well as his previous criticism of US president Donald Trump, when he speaks to the media

