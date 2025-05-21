Israeli MP hits out at own country for ‘killing babies as a hobby’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Israel’s opposition party says the government’s approach to the war against Hamas risks the country becoming an “outcast among nations”.

The comments from Yair Golan, a retired general and the leader of the Democrats, are rare criticism from within Israel of its conduct in Gaza.

“A sane country doesn’t engage in fighting against civilians, doesn’t kill babies as a hobby and doesn’t set for itself the goals of expelling a population,” Mr Golan told Reshet Bet radio.

Many Israelis have criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war, but that has been mostly limited to what opponents argue are his political motives to continue the conflict.

Criticism like Mr Golan's, over the war's toll on Palestinian civilians, has been almost unheard.

Mr Netanyahu swiftly hit back against Mr Golan's remarks, calling them “wild incitement” against Israeli soldiers.

open image in gallery A Palestinian man hugs the body of a baby following Israeli overnight airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, on March 20 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The prime minister accused Mr Golan of echoing “disgraceful antisemitic blood libels” against the country.

Mr Golan joined the fight against raiding militants during Hamas’s 2023 attack on Israel.

He had previously sparked an uproar in 2016 when, as deputy military chief of staff, he compared the atmosphere in Israel to that of Germany under Nazi rule.

At least 60 dead overnight

Israeli strikes pounded Gaza overnight and into Tuesday, hitting a family home and a school-turned-shelter, and killing at least 60 people, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel has launched another major offensive in the territory in recent days, saying it aims to return dozens of hostages held by Hamas and destroy the militant group.

open image in gallery Yair Golan says ‘a sane country ... doesn’t kill babies as a hobby’ ( AP )

More than 300 have been killed since the start of the latest onslaught.

Israel says it aims to seize Gaza and hold on to territory there, displace hundreds of thousands of people and secure aid distribution.

As the new offensive ramps up, Israel agreed to allow a limited amount of aid into the war-ravaged territory after a two-and-a-half month blockade that prevented the entry of food, medicine and fuel, among other goods. The blockade prompted warnings from food experts of a risk of famine.

Mr Netanyahu said he made the decision to let in minimal aid after pressure from allies.

Criticism of Israel's conduct intensified Monday when allies Canada, France and the United Kingdom threatened "concrete actions” against the country, including sanctions, and called on Israel to stop its “egregious” new military actions in Gaza.

So far, just a handful of trucks have been sent into Gaza, which UN agencies say is nowhere near enough to meet the massive need. Some 600 trucks a day had entered during a ceasefire earlier this year.