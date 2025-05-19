Israel to take full control of Gaza and allow ‘minimal’ aid into the besieged region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli forces will take full control of the Gaza Strip as part of their latest, expanded offensive in the region, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

As the latest round of airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians in the enclave, according to the local health ministry, Netanyahu revealed that Israel had plans to “take control of all” of the Gaza Strip. They would also, he added, allow “minimal” aid into the enclave - after months of a blockade - to stave off international criticism.

“The fighting is intense, and we are making progress. We will take control of all the territory of the Strip,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to his Telegram channel.

“We will not give up. But in order to succeed, we must act in a way that cannot be stopped.”

The Israeli military said forces engaged in a new campaign dubbed “Operation Gideon's Chariots” were active across Gaza, seeking to eliminate Hamas' military and governing capabilities and bring back remaining hostages seized in October 2023.

open image in gallery Smoke rises following an Israeli army bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Over the weekend, Israeli forces announced they were launching “extensive” operations in the north of Gaza, towards the Jabalia refugee camp, and southward towards the city of Khan Younis.

Palestinians in Khan Younis were ordered to “evacuate immediately” on Monday morning ahead of what Israeli forces described as an “unprecedented attack to destroy” Hamas.

“From this moment, Khan Yunis will be considered a dangerous combat zone,” Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.

Previous Israeli air and ground offensives have already heavily damaged the city. Almost the entire 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza, who are barred from leaving the enclave, have been displaced by Israel’s constant attacks. Many have been forced to relocate multiple times as Israel returns for further military operations.

Palestinian health officials said more than 500 people have been killed in attacks in the past eight days.

Israel's ground and air war has killed more than 53,000 people, many of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

open image in gallery Palestinians struggle to receive cooked food distributed at a community kitchen in Khan Younis ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The war erupted after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities near Gaza's border on 7 October, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Netanyahu added that Israeli forces would lift their blockade on aid coming into the enclave, which has been in place since a truce fell apart in March, but they would do so only for “practical and diplomatic reasons” that centred on pacifying its international critics.

The director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday morning that more than two million people, out of a total population of 2.3 million, are currently starving in Gaza, while “tonnes of food are blocked at the border, just minutes away”.

Netanyahu said it was important for Gaza not to “reach a state of starvation, both from a practical and a diplomatic perspective” because Israel’s international backers “simply will not support us [and ]we will not be able to complete the mission of victory”.

He added that Israel will only provide “minimal assistance” that will “prevent Hamas from accessing them”. “We are going to set up the first points in a few days,” he said

US president Donald Trump, viewed as one of America’s most pro-Israeli leaders, said last week on the final day of his Gulf tour that people were starving in Gaza and suggested the US would have the situation “taken care of”. European allies, including the UK, have also voiced serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation.

open image in gallery Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All rights reserved )

Private US companies, under the security control of Israeli forces, will eventually administer the aid, a move that has been criticised by humanitarian groups as illegal. Until then, the United Nations will lead “limited” efforts to restore deliveries into Gaza.

Palestinian media said 50 trucks carrying flour, cooking oil and legumes would be allowed into the small coastal territory later on Monday. Israeli media said nine trucks with baby food were expected to enter Gaza on Monday, also.

Far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet who had previously opposed all aid to the strip endorsed the move. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, echoing Netanyahu’s message, suggested it was necessary to ensure the continued war.

“I understand the anger and the stomach aches,” he said on Monday morning. “Until the last of the kidnapped people returns, not even water should be brought in, but the reality is different.”

Israel made its announcement on aid after sources on both sides reported no progress in a new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar.