Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump officials say three-way talks with Kyiv and Moscow will continue this week
President Zelensky said a US security agreement for Ukraine is now ‘100 per cent ready’
Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US are expected to continue this week, according to US officials.
Two-day talks held in Abu Dhabi last week were dubbed “constructive” by Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a US security agreement for Ukraine was “100 per cent ready” to be signed.
A US official told reporters on Saturday that “a lot of progress” had been made and discussions would continue this Sunday (1 February).
“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States,” Mr Zelensky told reporters during a visit to Lithuania on Sunday.
“The document is 100 per cent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it.”
Once the agreement is signed, it will go to the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament to be ratified. Mr Zelensky continued to appeal for military support from allies as hundreds of buildings in Kyiv continued to struggle without heating after Russian strikes over the weekend.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the discussions had been “constructive” so far but that Moscow’s demands on territory remained the same.
Zelensky appeals for air defence support from allies
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for more air defence support from allies after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure once again left vast swathes of the country’s capital without heating.
“This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,700 attack drones, over 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types,” Zelensky said as he arrived in Vilnius on Sunday.
Hundreds of buildings without electricity in Kyiv in freezing temperatures after Russian strikes
At least 1,330 buildings in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv have been left without electricity after Russian strikes.
The attack launched on Saturday targeted the country’s energy system, causing explosions that left 1.2 million homes without power.
The country is facing freezing sub-zero temperatures.
“Russia’s main targets right now are our energy sector, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X/Twitter in the aftermath of the attacks.
Kremlin demands Ukraine cede Donbas region
The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine will cede all of the Donbas region, according to statements in Russian state media on Monday.
“It's no secret that this is our consistent position, the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the Anchorage formula, is of fundamental importance to the Russian side,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said trilaterial discussions between Russia, Ukraine and the US had been “constructive” but reiterated the importance of territory to a successful agreement.
The issue has been a key sticking point throughout discussions that have taken place over the last few weeks.
Watch: US security agreement for Ukraine '100% ready' to be signed, says Zelensky
US security agreement is '100 per cent ready', says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a US security agreement is now “100 per cent ready” to be signed after trilateral talks with his country, Russia and the US over the weekend.
“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States,” Mr Zelensky told reporters during a visit to Lithuania on Sunday.
“The document is 100 per cent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it.”
Once the agreement is signed, it will go to the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament to be ratified.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks