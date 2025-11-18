Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With characteristic restraint, Donald Trump declared the United Nations Security Council’s endorsement of his Gaza peace plan as “one of the biggest approvals in history”.

An action, he said, which would bring “peace all over the world”. A moment of “true historic proportion”.

On Truth Social, the American president personally thanked all the countries on the Security Council, including the 13 that voted in favour of Resolution 2803, which endorses his 20-point plan for the besieged and ravaged enclave.

He also thanked countries in the region, including Qatar, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, which backed the effort.

open image in gallery Donald Trump gestures at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington on November 17 ( REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein )

The resolution establishes a so-called “Board of Peace”, or “BoP” as it is now affectionately called, and authorises the creation of a multinational stabilisation force which will “deploy under unified command” to govern Gaza, operating in cooperation with Egypt and Israel.

His right-hand man, US ambassador Mike Waltz, described it as “charting a new course for the Middle East”. The Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, part of the administration opposed to Hamas in the occupied West Bank, said it was the “first step in a long road towards peace”.

It is certainly another victory for Trump, who, despite being the chief supplier of the weapons Israel used in its two-year, utterly devastating bombardment of the Strip, has campaigned on being the president of peace. He frequently boasts about ending eight wars in eight months.

And to give him credit, the reason the worst of the fighting has ceased, and Israel’s siege on Gaza’s 2.3 million population has eased (though supplies remain far below what is needed), is because of his plan.

There will be some movement forward now it has been formally endorsed at a UN Security Council level.

No doubt there will be action to begin creating this international force, and, as Trump has teased, announcements on the BoP membership may soon follow.

open image in gallery Salam Musa, 9, carries a mattress as he walks between tents after rainfall at a temporary camp in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Friday, November 14 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

This may or may not include the deeply divisive figure of Tony Blair, whose role in the 2003 American and British invasion of Iraq still casts a long shadow over the region.

But fundamental issues remain. The resolution has already been criticised by one of the key stakeholders, Hamas, which rejected what it said was the imposition of an international guardianship mechanism on Gaza and, of course, the intended disarmament of its militants.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, eager to appease members of his extreme-right government who have publicly favoured the eradication of Gaza, again repeated his rejection of a Palestinian state, which is not a foregone conclusion but is alluded to in Trump’s plan.

And so, as before, there remain the obstacles, deliberate machinations and fundamentally existentially opposing visions that have impeded the Herculean task of trying to find a fair, just and practicable peace agreement for Israel and Palestine.

In short, all the problems the world has been striving to resolve for generations have not vanished simply because the UN Security Council has backed a 20-point document with no timeline, vague frameworks and, crucially, no detail.

open image in gallery Hamas militants accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) head to east of Gaza City to search for the bodies of hostages in November 13 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The fundamental questions left unaddressed for decades have not been addressed.

As I have written before, these include Palestinian self-determination and Israeli occupation; accountability for violations of international law; and a path to end the never-ending layers of trauma and violence, to allow for peace and security that is fair for all.

Another huge flaw is that the fate of the occupied West Bank is not even mentioned in the 20 points.

Meanwhile in Gaza, millions of Palestinians, grieving the killing of 69,000 people killed since October 2023, according to local officials, still have no homes to return to. Swathes of the territory are not even rubble but have been ground to dust.

The majority are still struggling to obtain basic needs, including food and medical supplies.

The future for them remains frightening and uncertain.