Trump claims Board of Peace will give $5bn in aid to rebuild Gaza

Donald Trump has claimed that the Board of Peace has pledged more than $5 billion dollars towards rebuilding Gaza.

The US president’s Board of Peace was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan, but the Trump administration has since suggested it could play a role as a global conflict mediator after inviting dozens of nations, including Ukraine and Russia to join.

In a post on Truth Social, he said that member states would be meeting next week at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. where they would announce the billion dollar pledge alongside thousands of personnel set to maintain security and peace in the war-torn strip.

Delegations from more than 20 countries, including heads of state, are expected to attend.

“The Board of Peace has unlimited potential,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Last October, I released a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza, and our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage.

“Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza — WORLD PEACE!”

Concerns have been raised by European nations over the unexpected invitation extended to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has waged a brutal war in Ukraine since February 2022. There has also been anger among Arab states over the inclusion of Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, whose war in Gaza has led to the deaths of 72,000 Palestinians.

Concerns have also been raised about the role of ex British prime minister Tony Blair, who is expected to sit on the "founding executive board" despite concerns raised about his involvement in the Iraq war.

Dozens of countries have so far committed to join the Board, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Hungary, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump continued: “On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans,” he continued.

“Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization. The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman,” he added, signing off with his full name in capital letters.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire plan last year with a ceasefire officially taking effect in October, although both sides have accused each other repeatedly of violating the terms. More than 590 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the territory since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israel has said four of its soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants in the same period.