Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A list of countries joining Trump's Board of Peace, those not joining and those not committed

Several countries have said they will join U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations

Several countries have said they will join U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations. Many have not yet responded to Trump's invites.

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. But the Trump administration’s ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board’s future role as conflict mediator.

A White House official has said that about 30 countries were expected to join the board, without providing details, while about 50 countries had been invited to join the organization.

Here is a tally by The Associated Press on who is joining, who isn't and who remains undecided.

Countries that have accepted to join the board

— Argentina

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Belarus

— Egypt

— Hungary

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— United Arab Emirates

— Vietnam

Countries that will not join the board, at least for now

— France

— Norway

— Sweden

Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal:

— Britain

— China

— Croatia

— Germany

— Italy

— European Union's executive arm

— Paraguay

— Russia

— Singapore

— Slovenia

— Turkey

— Ukraine

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in