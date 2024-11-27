Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A diver has revealed incredible details of the operation to rescue survivors in a tourist yacht which sank in the Red Sea, as the search for seven remaining people missing continued for its third day.

Khattab al-Faramawy, a professional licensed diver whose nephew was onboard the Sea Story boat, recalled finding survivors “trapped inside the boat cabins” around 24 hours after the vessel had sunk.

Sea Story sank in the early hours of Monday morning after sending a distress signal at 5:30am. Onboard the boat were 44 people, including 31 passengers - including two Britons - and 13 crew members.

On Monday, 28 people were rescued in a major operation led by Egyptian naval forces and the Red Sea Governorate. Five more people were rescued on Tuesday, while four bodies were recovered - and currently remain unidentified.

open image in gallery A small boat brings survivors of the Sea Story yacht to safety ( Red Sea governorâs office/AFP vi )

Mr al-Faramawy recalled diving 12m (40ft) below water on Tuesday to find survivors still stuck inside the cabins of the ship, which was mostly submerged but for around half a meter poking out above sea.

He told the BBC that it was a “complicated mission” due to the darkness underwater. But he was nonetheless able to save his 23-year-old nephew Youssef, who was a diving instructor onboard the boat.

Youssef’s father, Hussam, who broke down in tears when finding out his son was alive, said Youssef was locked in one of the boat’s cabins while “trying to save the passengers”.

On Wednesday, search efforts continued, but at the time of publication there had been no update on the seven people who remained missing.

open image in gallery The vessel sank in a popular area for scuba diving ( The Independent )

Footage emerged of one survivor, a Belgian tourist, telling officials that it’s “very nice to be back” after he was brought to safety by rescuers. He recalled that he had been “shaking with cold” after being stuck in the Red Sea, and thanked the Egyptian military and emergency services for the warm shower after his rescue.

Uncertainty remains as to the exact cause behind the sinking of the Sea Story. On Monday, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi said a huge wave had struck the boat causing it to capsize, according to survivors’ accounts.

But oceanographer Simon Boxall cast doubt on these claims, suggesting the wind conditions would not have been strong enough to produce a wave that could capsize the yacht.

open image in gallery Survivor speaks after being rescued, and reveals he was “shaking with cold” ( Red Sea Governorate Media Office )

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday morning, he said: “We are getting the same story coming out, mainly from the governor of the region, saying a ‘huge wave’ hit the ship.

“There’s no evidence of that. The Egyptian Met Office did issue a storm warning, but that was for the Red Sea and the Mediterranean generally.

The wind conditions for the region around Marsa Alarm “weren’t that strong” and “wouldn’t create these alleged three- to four-metre waves”, he added.

“I still feel that this is probably not a wave that caused the capsize. We need to see an investigation coming out of this. It’s still early days, but the information coming out from the Egyptian authorities is still very sparse.”