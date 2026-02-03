First five patients evacuated via Gaza’s Rafah crossing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first five patients have been transferred through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, a World Health Organisation official said.

The crossing's reopening on Monday, though hailed as a step forward for the U.S.-backed, fragile ceasefire struck in October, was marred by delays with only a dozen returnees and a small group of medical evacuees crossing in each direction after more than 10 hours.

"On the second of February, WHO and partners supported the medical evacuation of five patients and seven companions to Egypt via the Rafah crossing," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday.

"It was the first medical evacuation through this route since sometime in 2025," he said, referring to a limited number of evacuations during an early 2025 ceasefire.

Over 18,500 patients are awaiting evacuations after the two-year war, he said, with trauma injuries from the war as well as chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes.

A bus arrives at Nasser Hospital following the long-awaited reopening of the Rafah border crossing ( AP )

A UNICEF spokesperson said that more than 3,000 of them were children.

Gaza health authorities are choosing whom to prioritise among the sick and wounded, Lindmeier said.

"We know that patients have died basically waiting for evacuation, and that's something which is horrible when you know just a few miles or kilometres outside that border, help is available," he added.

Officials say the number of crossings could gradually increase if the system works, with Israel and Egypt vetting those allowed in and out.