Israel reopens Rafah crossing as more than 20,000 await treatment in Gaza

Israel has opened Gaza’s Rafah crossing for the limited movement of Palestinians into and out of the enclave.

It is the first time that the border with Egypt has been open for Palestinians since May 2024, when it was largely shut after the Israeli military seized the crossing.

Over 20,000 injured and wounded people are awaiting medical treatment. Israel has permitted 50 patients (accompanied by two relatives) to leave at a time.

The opening of the border was a crucial part of US-brokered ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, led by US president Donald Trump, and marks the second stage of the agreement.

Rafah became highly politicised during the height of the bombardment when humanitarian aid was restricted, and thousands of aid trucks containing food and medical aid were not allowed to enter.

As Palestinians crossed, images appeared to show heavy surveillance, narrow lanes, gates fenced with barbed wire, and extensive security checks being conducted at a checkpoint. Only people will be allowed to pass in and out, with no goods permitted.

Palestinian officials reported that 100,000 people had left Gaza since October 2023, the vast majority in the first nine months of the onslaught. At least 30,000 Palestinians have registered with the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo for return into Gaza, an embassy official told the Associated Press.

However, the United Nations has called on Israel to allow unfettered free movement for Palestinians as well as the entry of humanitarian aid in line with international law.

“We would want to see humanitarian cargo and private cargo go in,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. “And, of course, in terms of movements of people through the Rafah crossing, Palestinians need to be able to come out or go in, as they wish, in line with international law.”

Save the Children demanded the “immediate and urgent opening of Rafah and all border crossings an the safe, unrestricted passage of humanitarian assistance”.

But Israel has since banned Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), accusing the medical aid group of being part of “military infrastructure” that “shields terrorism” after it refused to provide a list of Palestinian staff. MSF called the decision a “pretext to obstruct humanitarian assistance”. It joins the list of 37 aid banned groups including ActionAid, Norwegian Refugee Council, World Vision International and Oxfam Quebec.

“Israel has NO authority to block anyone from entering the Palestinian territory it illegally occupies,” UN special rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese wrote on Monday. “Stop normalising the illegal occupation by bending to its diktats. Respect the ICJ deliberation: force Israel to end the occupation. Time for justice is NOW.”

Israel has persistently denied that it is obstructing the flow of aid and says it does not limit aid entering Gaza. It says its measures are for the purposes of security.

Over 71,667 people have been killed in Gaza, a figure the Israeli military finally accepted last week after insisting that the Gaza ministry of health inflated the numbers since October 2023.

A two-year investigation into Israel’s military action in Gaza found that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, claims that Israel has called “false”, “distorted” and “antisemitic”.