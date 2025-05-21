Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

My friends in Gaza – civilians who woke up on 7 October 2023 like the rest of the world, clueless, shocked, and scared – are on the run again this week. For the eighth time.

Israel bombed the building next to their home last week, blowing their neighbours – again, women, children – to pieces and burying them under more rubble.

Now the Israeli military is issuing new sweeping “evacuation” orders – dangerous directives that make no sense in the nightmare reality on the ground.

Under Israel’s total blockade, these friends struggle to eat, sometimes resorting to rotten food. They struggle to get clean water. They struggle to get nutrients to their young baby. They have lost dozens of extended family members. They have done nothing to deserve this.

Amid a level of suffering few have experienced in our lifetime, leaders of Britain, Canada, and France threatened “concrete action” against Israel if it does not stop its renewed military offensive and lift crippling restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy followed up this threat, using the House of Commons to launch an excoriating attack on Israel’s treatment of Gaza – using language such as “monstrous”, “dangerous” and “utterly intolerable”.

open image in gallery Mohammed Abu Hilal, 2, clings to his mother, Yasmine, inside their tent at the Muwasi camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 18 May 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

This intervention came just a day after Benjamin Netanyahu vowed he was “taking control of all of Gaza” and an Israeli military spokesperson ominously admitted there was “no end date necessarily” to their new expanded, ferocious offensive.

The total blockade on all aid going into Gaza is so severe that it has put almost all of the 2.2 million population at risk of famine, according to the UN’s global food monitor. The impact is so great that it is “genocide in action” according to Amnesty International.

Even the largest group representing the families of the 58 remaining hostages and captives inside Gaza have begged Netanyahu to stop – warning that their loved ones will only return in body bags, if they are returned at all.

The joint statement by the UK, France and Canada – combined with new UK sanctions and suspension of trade talks – shows the international community has finally run out of patience with Israel.

It is another indication of how the Israeli leader and his extreme-right administration are making Israel a global pariah.

London, Ottawa and Paris have said that Gideon’s Chariot, a new ferocious bombardment, “risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate,” the three Western leaders said in a joint missive.

They added that they cannot stand by while Netanyahu pursues “these egregious actions”.

Even President Donald Trump, one of Israel’s closest allies, snubbed him during a glittering (and profitable) first big foreign trip to the Middle East region last week, when he chose not to drop into Israel.

open image in gallery A Palestinian man walks on the rubble of the Al-Zainati family’s home, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis on 15 May 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Instead, Trump – who at heart is a transactional businessman who markets himself as a president of peace – signed trillion-dollar deals with Gulf leaders. He boasted about getting a free plane from Qatar.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed in Israel – where there are increasing concerns that Netanyahu, who slammed the UK, France, and Canada for “offering a huge prize” for the 7 October attacks, is dragging his population down with him.

Even opposition party leader Yair Golan of the Democrats said on Monday, Israel’s conduct in Gaza risks putting it on a path to becoming a “pariah state like South Africa once was, if it does not return to acting like a sane country”.

As left-leaning Israeli daily Haaretz reported, Golan said, “A sane state does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not set goals for itself like the expulsion of a population.”

Netanyahu dismissed this as “wild incitement” and declared the Israeli military to be the “most moral army in the world”, a wild statement in itself that fails to grasp an increasingly defining reality.

So the UK has initiated new sanctions and suspended trade talks. But UK politicians wanted more. In a research briefing published in January by the House of Commons, arms export licences should only be granted “if it determines there is no clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

After Tuesday, there was even more pressure to review these export licences again. Under one of the last reviews in September 2024, Mr Lammy announced the partial suspension of around 30 licences to Israel.

These included components for fighter aircraft F-16s, parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), naval systems, and targeting equipment.

The UK’s arms sales to Israel are small in comparison to the US and Germany, and over time, they have been decreasing in part. According to the House of Commons research briefing, the UK government granted licences valued at £42m in 2022.

The value of exports dropped to £18m in 2023. And then between 7 October 2023 and 31 May 2024, the government granted 108 licences for military and non-military controlled goods to Israel.

But even after the 2024 suspension, there are still approximately 250 arms licences in place, which could also be reviewed. There is now the global outrage, which will increase the pressure that the UK, Canada and France may put on allies like Germany and the US, the biggest arms suppliers to Israel, to follow suit.

Either way, Netanyahu and the extreme-right fanatics in his government are dragging Israel’s population into a void that they may struggle to get out of.