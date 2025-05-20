UN warns 14,000 babies could die within 48 hours under Israel siege of Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UN’s humanitarian chief has warned 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours if more aid does not enter the territory.

Tom Fletcher said five aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, a “drop in the ocean” after an 11-week blockade by Israel, and were yet to reach the communities in need.

“There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them,” he said.

“We run all sorts of risks trying to get that baby food through to those mothers who cannot feed their children right now because they're malnourished.”

His comments come after the UK, France and Canada released a joint statement condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, warning the allies would take “concrete actions” unless he changes course, and calling for an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

open image in gallery Tom Fletcher said thousands of babies could die in the next 48 hours if the do not receive aid ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney said: “We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.

“Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.”

They also warned Israel’s denial of aid was “unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

Mr Fletcher said they were “robust words” and a welcome ratcheting up of the international position in an interview on BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Tuesday.

He said the UN hopes to get another 100 trucks into Gaza today, loaded with baby food and nutrition.

open image in gallery Trucks load with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Tuesday May 20 ( AP )

"I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours," he said, adding the UN needed to “flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid”.

Mr Fletcher continued: “We get impeded at every point. But we'll load those up with that baby food, and our people will run those risks.”

Today host Anna Foster said the 14,000 figure was “extraordinary”, Mr Fletcher said it was “utterly chilling”.

"But this is what we do, we keep going. It will be frustrating, we will be impeded and run huge risks. But I don't see a better idea than getting that baby food in," he said.

Asked how the UN worked out that 14,000 babies may die within 48 hours if more aid doesn’t reach them, Mr Fletcher said teams on the ground have been working hard in places such as medical centres and schools to assess need.