UK foreign secretary condemns ‘appalling, antisemitic’ killing of Israeli embassy staff

The attack has prompted Israeli missions to beef up security

George Lithgow
Thursday 22 May 2025 05:54 EDT
Police gather at scene where two Israeli embassy staff killed in Washington DC

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned the “appalling” killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington DC, in what he described as an “antisemitic crime”.

The two victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky was a research assistant, and Milgrim organized visits and missions to Israel.

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

“Horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC,” Mr Lammy said in a post on X.

“We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues at this awful time.”

The victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached
The victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 30-year-old suspect approached (Rod Lamkey Jr/AP)

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

When he was taken into custody, he began chanting “Free, free Palestine,” Ms Smith added.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” US President Donald Trump posted on social media.

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

David Lammy MP, Foreign Secretary, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
David Lammy MP, Foreign Secretary, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (House of Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

Earlier this month, five Iranian men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

In April, a court heard how in a separate incident, an alleged knifeman carrying a martyrdom note tried to break into the Kensington-based embassy.

