Washington DC shooting latest: Suspect chanted ‘Free Palestine’ after two Israeli embassy staffers killed
The victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram while the suspect has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30
A man is in custody after two Israeli embassy staffers – a couple who were about to become engaged – were gunned down Wednesday night outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.
Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9.15pm local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.
The victims have since been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sarah Milgrim.
Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attacked and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.
“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.
Writing on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, commenting: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.
Israeli foreign minister delivering press conference
Gideon Sa’ar is currently giving a statement on last night’s attack in the United States.
What we know about the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C.
Events are moving quickly but here’s an overview of everything we know at this moment about last night’s attack at the Capital Jewish Museum.
What we know about the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC
Second victim named as Sarah Milgrim
Milgrim was Yaron Lischinsky’s partner and also worked at the Israeli embassy in D.C. in its public diplomacy department.
She held a master’s degree in international studies from American University and a master’s degree in natural resources and sustainable development from the United Nations University of Peace, The Times of Israel reports.
‘A depraved act of antisemitic terrorism’
“The shooting outside the event at the Jewish Museum in Washington – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a criminal act of antisemitic terrorism,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has said in response to last night’s double murder.
“Attacking diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.”
Danon added that he was “confident that the U.S. authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.
“Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”
First victim named as Yaron Lischinsky
Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs has named the first victim of last night’s attack as Yaron Lischinsky, 28, a political analyst who worked at the Israeli embassy in D.C.
According to The Times of Israel, Lischinsky had a master’s degree in Government, Diplomacy and Strategy from Reichman University and a bachelor’s in International Relations from Hebrew University.
“I’m an ardent believer in the vision that was outlined in the Abraham Accords and believe that expanding the circle of peace with our Arab neighbors and pursuing regional cooperation is in the best interest of the State of Israel and the Middle East as a whole,” he wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page.
“ To this end, I advocate for interfaith dialogue and intercultural understanding.”
The second victim, Lischinsky’s partner, who was also a staffer at the embassy, has not yet been named.
The Israeli Heritage Foundation has posted a picture of him with President Isaac Herzog last year:
Victims were at an event about humanitarian aid - witness
Yoni Kalin, who was inside the museum at the time of the shooting, has said the event attended by the victims was about humanitarian aid in Gaza.
"This event was about humanitarian aid," Mr Kalin said. "How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood."
As we reported earlier, the event was called the Young Diplomats Reception, and was described as a bringing together of Jewish professionals between the ages of 22 and 45 and the Washington diplomatic community.
Mr Kalin and Katie Kalisher heard gunshots before a man came inside looking distressed, they said.
He said people came to his aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realizing he was the suspect.
When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, "Free Palestine,"' Mr Kalin said.
German foreign minister condemns 'dastardly' shooting
Germany's foreign minister expressed his shock at the killing of two members of staff from the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday night.
"Nothing can justify anti-Semitic violence. I am shocked by the dastardly murder of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in #Washington," Johann Wadephul wrote on X on Thursday.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote in response: “Thank you, dear friend and colleague.”
In pictures: Scene of the shooting in Washington DC
It’s currently 3am in Washington DC, meaning the shooting took place around six hours ago.
A large police presence remains around the site of the shooting, which has been cordoned off by police.
Here are some of the latest pictures:
Trump, Netanyahu label shooting an act of 'antisemitism'
Writing on TruthSocial, US president Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism.
“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” he wrote.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was "shocked" by the "horrific, antisemitic" shooting.
"My heart aches for the families of the beloved young man and woman, whose lives were cut short by a heinous anti-Semitic murderer," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"I have instructed to strengthen security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and security for state representatives."