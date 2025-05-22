Washington D.C. shooting suspect shouted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest, police say

A man is in custody after two Israeli embassy staffers – a couple who were about to become engaged – were gunned down Wednesday night outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9.15pm local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

The victims have since been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sarah Milgrim.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attacked and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.

Writing on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, commenting: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.