Escalating war in the Middle East: Ask our world affairs editor anything

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Sam Kiley, The Independent’s world affairs editor.

Keep scrolling for more.

With Tel Aviv under direct missile fire, nuclear sites in Iran under American bombardment, and oil prices spiking worldwide, the Middle East stands on the brink of a profound transformation – or prolonged devastation.

In my latest reporting from the region, I spoke with Israelis whose homes have been destroyed by Iranian attacks, only to find themselves grappling with the same uncertainty and fear that so many in Iran and Gaza have long endured.

As Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran vows “everlasting consequences”, the question now is: are we witnessing the early days of a forever war?

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens further missile strikes. The US claims it has “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities – a claim not yet proven. And behind it all looms the real possibility of regime change, global economic shock, and an uncontainable proxy war.

So, what next for Iran, Israel, and the wider region? How far will the US go? And what does this mean for the global balance of power?

If you have a question, submit it now or join me live for our Ask Me Anything event on Thursday, 26 June at 12pm BST.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.