Israel-Hezbollah conflict latest: Netanyahu vows strikes in Lebanon ‘not the end’ after retaliatory strikes
Hezbollah fires over 300 drones and rockets after Israel conducts heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the latest exchange of strikes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is “not the end of the story”.
Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.
Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut last month, responded anyway, hitting military sites and Iron Dome platforms with over 320 drones and rockets.
Speaking in a video message published on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was “another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes" and that “this is not the end of the story”.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since Israel started a retaliatory air and ground war in Gaza on 7 October, after Hamas launched an incursion into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 captive, around hald of which are still being held hostage.
Jordan warns that escalation in lebanon could lead to regional war
Jordan has warned that heightened escalation between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah could lead to a “regional war” that would threaten stability.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Sufain Qudah said that Israel‘s relentless “aggression” in Gaza and the failure to reach a ceasefire was exposing the region to the dangers of an expansion of the conflict, Jordanian state media reported.
Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants further escalation, two diplomats say
Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah exchanged messages via intermediaries on Sunday in order to prevent further escalation following one of the biggest exchanges of fire between the two foes in 10 months, two diplomats told Reuters.
The main message was that both sides considered that Sunday’s intense exchange of bombardment was “done” and that neither side wanted a full-scale war, one diplomat said. The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified.
Netanyahu says Israeli strikes against Hezbollah 'not the end of the story'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel took pre-emptive action against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and said air defences had intercepted all rockets and drones launched against Israel.
He said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was “another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes” and that “this is not the end of the story”.
Gallant debriefs US defence sec on Lebanon strikes
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has debriefed his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the exchange of rocket fire with the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.
Suspended flights at Beirut international airport following Israel-Hezbollah exchange
Hamas issue statement after Hezbollah attack on Israel
Fellow Iran-backed militia Hamas have released a message in support of Hezbollah’s attack on Israel.
“We praise and bless the great qualitative response carried out by Hezbollah against vital and strategic targets deep within [Israel].
“We condemn the occupation’s escalation of its brutal aggression against the sisterly Lebanese Republic in flagrant violation of international conventions
“[Israeli] intransigence reveals once again that it is a rogue entity that poses a threat to the region and international security and stability."
Updated: Death toll in Gaza
More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in the Strip last October, the local health ministry has reported.
The Hamas-run body reported that 40,405 Palestinians have been killed while a further 93,468 have been injured.
