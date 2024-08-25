Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724601267

Israel-Hezbollah conflict latest: Netanyahu vows strikes in Lebanon ‘not the end’ after retaliatory strikes

Hezbollah fires over 300 drones and rockets after Israel conducts heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Stuti Mishra,Tom Watling
Sunday 25 August 2024 11:54
Comments
Close
Blasts and missiles rocket across sky in northern Israel after Hezbollah retaliates

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the latest exchange of strikes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is “not the end of the story”.

Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.

Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut last month, responded anyway, hitting military sites and Iron Dome platforms with over 320 drones and rockets.

Speaking in a video message published on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was “another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes" and that “this is not the end of the story”.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since Israel started a retaliatory air and ground war in Gaza on 7 October, after Hamas launched an incursion into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 captive, around hald of which are still being held hostage.

1724599702

Jordan warns that escalation in lebanon could lead to regional war

Jordan has warned that heightened escalation between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah could lead to a “regional war” that would threaten stability.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Sufain Qudah said that Israel‘s relentless “aggression” in Gaza and the failure to reach a ceasefire was exposing the region to the dangers of an expansion of the conflict, Jordanian state media reported.

Tom Watling25 August 2024 16:28
1724598082

Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants further escalation, two diplomats say

Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah exchanged messages via intermediaries on Sunday in order to prevent further escalation following one of the biggest exchanges of fire between the two foes in 10 months, two diplomats told Reuters.

The main message was that both sides considered that Sunday’s intense exchange of bombardment was “done” and that neither side wanted a full-scale war, one diplomat said. The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified.

Tom Watling25 August 2024 16:01
1724596222

From Hamas to Hezbollah, a look at the Iran-allied groups rallying to arms around Middle East

From Hamas to Hezbollah, a look at the groups rallying to arms around Middle East

Hezbollah says it launched a new wave of rockets at Israel in response to an Israeli assassination of one of its leaders last month. It is just the latest spat between Israel and one of several Iran-backed militias in the Middle East

Tom Watling25 August 2024 15:30
1724594424

Netanyahu says Israeli strikes against Hezbollah 'not the end of the story'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel took pre-emptive action against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and said air defences had intercepted all rockets and drones launched against Israel.

He said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was “another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes” and that “this is not the end of the story”.

Tom Watling25 August 2024 15:00
1724592504

Watch live: Israeli government spokesman David Mencer gives update as Middle East conflict escalates

Watch: Israeli government spokesman gives update as Middle East conflict escalates

Watch live as Israeli government spokesman David Mencer gives an update on Sunday (25 August) as Middle East conflict escalates.

Tom Watling25 August 2024 14:28
1724590824

Gallant debriefs US defence sec on Lebanon strikes

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has debriefed his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the exchange of rocket fire with the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

Tom Watling25 August 2024 14:00
1724588964

Suspended flights at Beirut international airport following Israel-Hezbollah exchange

Passengers wait for their flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, following the exchange between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon, in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon
Passengers wait for their flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, following the exchange between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon, in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon (EPA)
Passengers lie on the ground awaiting information on their flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport
Passengers lie on the ground awaiting information on their flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (EPA)
Tom Watling25 August 2024 13:29
1724587224

Hamas issue statement after Hezbollah attack on Israel

Fellow Iran-backed militia Hamas have released a message in support of Hezbollah’s attack on Israel.

“We praise and bless the great qualitative response carried out by Hezbollah against vital and strategic targets deep within [Israel].

“We condemn the occupation’s escalation of its brutal aggression against the sisterly Lebanese Republic in flagrant violation of international conventions

“[Israeli] intransigence reveals once again that it is a rogue entity that poses a threat to the region and international security and stability."

Tom Watling25 August 2024 13:00
1724585424

Updated: What is Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group that could go to all-out war against Israel?

What is Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group that could go to war against Israel?

Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah are threatening all-out war

Tom Watling25 August 2024 12:30
1724584044

Updated: Death toll in Gaza

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in the Strip last October, the local health ministry has reported.

The Hamas-run body reported that 40,405 Palestinians have been killed while a further 93,468 have been injured.

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Salah Al Din road following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip
Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Salah Al Din road following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip (EPA)

Tom Watling25 August 2024 12:07

