Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the latest exchange of strikes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is “not the end of the story”.

Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.

Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut last month, responded anyway, hitting military sites and Iron Dome platforms with over 320 drones and rockets.

Speaking in a video message published on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was “another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes" and that “this is not the end of the story”.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since Israel started a retaliatory air and ground war in Gaza on 7 October, after Hamas launched an incursion into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 captive, around hald of which are still being held hostage.