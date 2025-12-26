Two killed in ‘terror attack’ in northern Israel
The suspect ran over a man and stabbed a woman, local police say
A Palestinian assailant has killed two people in a “terror attack” in northern Israel, according to Israeli police.
The assailant ran over a man and stabbed a woman on Friday, emergency services said.
The assailant, from the occupied West Bank, was shot and wounded by a civilian at the scene and taken to hospital, Israeli police said in a statement.
“This was a rolling terror attack,” the police added.
The statement said that the attacker ran over a man in the city of Beit Shean.
He then drove about eight miles (12.5km) to Ein Harod, where he stabbed a woman, the statement said.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service told the BBC that the Beit Shean victim was 68 and the Ein Harod victim was 18.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to respond forcefully in the West Bank town of Qabaitya, where he said the assailant came from, to thwart any further attacks.
The Israeli military said it was "preparing for an operation" in the area.
The Israeli ambulance service said that a teenager was also hurt in the attack, and that the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene after medics were unable to resuscitate them.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks