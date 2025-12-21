Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a grainy black-and-white security video, three masked, club-wielding figures smash up a grey car on a residential street.

It was 7.40pm on a quiet Tuesday evening in the Christian town of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank, around 10 miles by road to the bustling administrative capital of Ramallah.

Nadim Khoury, the 65-year-old founder of the West Bank’s first brewery situated in the town, says his family has lived there for 600 years. “There is no way that I will go anywhere,” he says undaunted, speaking the day after the car attack.

But settler attacks are just one of a number of obstacles, including Israeli export controls and a heavily-damaged tourist industry, which have led to a 70 per cent collapse in sales of Taybeh beer since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and Israel’s subsequent military campaigns.

open image in gallery A burnt out car in Taybeh following an attack on the town by Israeli settlers ( Madees Khoury )

“Doing business in Palestine,” explains Nadim, “is not like doing business in any other part of the world”.

He started brewing beer in a Boston dorm room in the US in 1982 and set up the brewery with his brother, David, in 1994, located in the West Bank’s only all-Christian town.

It is now run by his daughter Madees Khoury, the Middle East’s only female brewmaster.

In recent years, sales among locals have dropped significantly. Palestinians have been financially squeezed since October 7, with tens of thousands having their working permits in Israel revoked.

open image in gallery Nadim Khoury founded the brewery in 1994 ( Taybeh and Brewgooder )

The region’s tourist sector, which Nadim says is how they gain most of their business, has also been ravaged as a result.

In spring 2024, the Palestinian tourism ministry said an average of 278,000 tourists per month visited the West Bank and East Jerusalem between January and October 2023. In the months following, numbers plummeted to less than one per cent.

Tourism has partially recovered but numbers are still lower than before, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

Taybeh’s exports, including to Britain, Germany, France, the US and Canada, have become increasingly important - but its efforts are hampered by Israeli checkpoint delays, permit requirements, and restricted road use for Palestinians.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says there are 849 “movement obstacles” in place in the West Bank as of May 2025.

Palestinians are often stranded for hours when roads are closed, with the agency stating Israeli restrictions “entrench territorial and social fragmentation, and contribute to worsening humanitarian conditions”.

open image in gallery Canaan (left) and Madees (right) Khoury are Nadim's children who now handle the day-to-day running of the brewery ( Taybeh and Brewgooder )

The Israeli military says security operations in the West Bank are carried out “in order to provide security to all residents of the area”, and that there are “dynamic checkpoints and efforts to monitor movement in different areas in the region”.

It says the claim that it intentionally restricts the everyday lives of Palestinians is “entirely unfounded”.

For Taybeh brewery, restricting movement can prevent entire shipments from successfully leaving the Israeli ports of Ashdod and Haifa.

Closures of the Allenby or King Hussein Bridge between the occupied West Bank and Jordan also pose major problems.

Meanwhile, settler attacks on the spring which provides water to Taybeh and 18 other towns limits the brewery’s production, it says.

“These settlers, they're criminals. They come, they vandalise, they attack the town and just leave. We're in an open prison, we're under occupation and we can't defend ourselves,” says Madees.

open image in gallery Taybeh Brewery is situated in Taybeh, said to be the only 100 per cent Christian town in the West Bank ( Taybeh and Brewgooder )

Madees says the brewery has “no control over anything, we don’t have our own roads, we have no authority to help us if we face any challenges with exporting”.

But the family-run business, said to be the first micro-brewery in the Middle East, has committed to continuing its limited exports.

Beer from its original West Bank brewery is sold in Akub, a Palestinian restaurant in West London, while it has also partnered with Glasgow-based brewery Brewgooder to produce Sun & Stone Lager, which is sold in Co-op stores across the UK.

Keeping the business running, Madees says, is “our peaceful way of resistance to the occupation and to these settler attacks”.