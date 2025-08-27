Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palestinians in Gaza City are fleeing as Israel continues to expand its ground offensive.

Israel is facing international condemnation over its move to occupy Gaza City, with warnings a military takeover will lead to more death, destruction and mass displacement.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) brigadier general Effie Defrin said last Thursday that troops have begun circling the outskirts of Gaza City as part of the first stages of its new offensive. This follows a clash with Hamas in the southern part of Khan Younis last week, after which the IDF spokesperson said: “We will deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organisation.”

open image in gallery Israel has launched its ground offensive on Gaza City, the first part of its plans to seize military control of the territory ( Reuters )

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, accused Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing a ceasefire deal in favour of continuing a “brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City.”

Below we look at the latest situation on the ground in Gaza.

What is Israel doing in Gaza City?

Netanyahu announced plans for a military takeover of the war-torn strip earlier this month, starting with Gaza City, Hamas’ military and governing stronghold and one of the last places of refuge in the northern Strip, with hundreds of thousands of people sheltering there.

A siege on Gaza City is the first part of plans approved by Israel’s security cabinet to take full military control of Gaza and force the entire 2.3 million population south. Last Wednesday, the prime minister’s office announced Netanyahu “has directed that the timetables... be shortened” in launching the offensive.

open image in gallery Israel will target Hamas’ underground tunnel network in its attack on Gaza City ( Reuters )

Israel’s military has called up 60,000 reservists as part of the expanded military operation in Gaza City. The plan includes extending the service of 20,000 additional reservists who are already on active duty.

Tanks could be seen on the Israeli side of the border with the war-torn strip ahead of the ground offensive.

More than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry. One in five children in Gaza is malnourished, according to the UN, while tens of thousands rely on food from charity kitchens that can provide only one meal a day.

What is happening on the ground?

open image in gallery Palestinians will be told to evacuate as Israel intensifies its assault ( Reuters )

Israel’s ground offensive will see troops operating in parts of the city where they have yet to be deployed and where Israel believes Hamas is still active, according to an Israeli military official.

Troops in the city’s Zeitoun neighbourhood and in Jabaliya, a refugee camp in the north of Gaza, started preparing the groundwork last week for the expanded operation.

Residents said Israeli aerial and tank shelling continued throughout the night and early on Tuesday. Roads and houses were destroyed in the eastern suburbs of Gaza City, with Jabalia town, Sabra, Shejaia and Tuffah particularly affected.

"Earthquakes, we call it, they want to scare people to leave their homes," said Ismail, 40, a Gaza City resident.

Israel intensified its attacks on Gaza City in the days running up to its planned military takeover. At least seven people were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital last Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, while thousands of families fled Zeitoun, Sabra, Remal and Tuffah.

open image in gallery ( Alicja Hagopian )

Israel's military campaign has caused widespread devastation across the Gaza Strip, which before the war was home to about 2.3 million Palestinians. Many buildings including homes, schools and mosques have been destroyed, while the military has accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure, which Hamas denies.

Israeli officials have said evacuation orders would be issued to Gaza City residents before any force moves in.

What is happening in the West Bank?

open image in gallery Israel has announced controversial settlement plans in the West Bank ( AP )

An Israeli settlement plan that is set to bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem has been approved, Israel’s far-fight finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

The approval of the E1 project, which has been widely condemned, was announced last week by Smotrich and received the final go-ahead from a defence ministry planning commission.

"With E1, we are delivering finally on what has been promised for years," Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist in the ruling right-wing coalition, said in a statement. "The Palestinian state is being erased from the table, not with slogans but with actions."

Part of the plan will see over 3,000 houses for Israeli settlers built between an existing settlement in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel had previously frozen construction plans there since 2012 following objections from the United States, European allies, and other world powers who considered the project a threat to any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, lines of Israeli military vehicles entered downtown Ramallah earlier this month in a rare daytime raid on the largest Palestinian in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military acknowledged an ongoing operation in the city but would not provide any information about the purpose of the raid.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said there were 19 injuries during the raid, including injuries from live and rubber bullets, tear gas inhalation, and shrapnel. Israeli armored vehicles entered a busy downtown intersection in the city, stopping traffic. A few dozen people attempted to throw rocks at the military vehicles.

What has the reaction been

open image in gallery People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war, the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv ( AP )

Rights groups and world leaders have warned that an expanded assault in the Gaza Strip could deepen the crisis, as already most of the roughly 2 million inhabitants have been displaced, many areas have been reduced to rubble, and the population faces the threat of famine.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel announced the first steps of an operation to take over Gaza City.

"It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza," to avoid the death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would cause, Guterres said in Japan where he is attending a conference on African development.

He also called on Israel to reverse a decision to expand "illegal" settlement construction in the West Bank.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday the conquest of Gaza City “risks plunging the entire region into a cycle of permanent war” and called for an international peacekeeping force to be deployed in Gaza.

Belgium’s foreign ministry urged Israel “to reverse its decision to outroll operation ‘Gideon Chariots II,’” referring to the planned Gaza City siege, adding it would “lead to more death, destruction and mass displacement.”

And Netanyahu is also facing objections from Israelis themselves. Earlier this month hundreds of thousands of protesters turned out in Tel Avi calling for an end to the war and the release of the hostages, with further demonstrations planned.