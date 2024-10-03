Israel-Iran latest: Biden says Israeli strikes on Iranian oil being discussed as 9 killed in hit on Beirut
Multiple blasts heard across Lebanese capital today as Israeli forces clash with Hezbollah
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Joe Biden has said Israeli strikes on Iranian oil are being discussed.
When reporters asked the US president whether he would support Israel striking Iran’s oil facilities as he left the White House on Thursday, Biden said, “We are discussing that,” reportedly causing a spike in the price of oil.
Biden previously stated the US would not support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, following Tehran’s missile attack on Israel.
Meanwhile, at least nine people were killed after Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut, targeting a building near the parliament, in what was the closest an air assault has come to the central downtown district.
Lebanese health officials said 14 people were also wounded, while multiple blasts have been heard across the southern suburbs on Thursday.
It comes after Israel suffered its first military casualties in its ground invasion of southern Lebanon, with eight Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed in intense fighting against Hezbollah.
Hezbollah confirmed it was engaged in clashes with Israeli forces, claiming to have destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks.
The Israeli military fired at a Lebanese army post in southern Lebanon on Thursday, killing a Lebanese soldier, with the Lebanese army reportedly firing back for the first time since last October because the post was hit.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to defeat Iran’s “Axis of Evil”.
Russian deputy foreign minister and Israeli envoy discuss situation in Middle East in Moscow
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with the Israeli envoy to Moscow Simona Halperin on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry said Bogdanov and Halperin discussed the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza and Lebanon, but provided no details.
Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it attacked target in southern Israel
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has said it has attacked a target in southern Israel in a statement issued on Thursday.
Israeli military says it intercepts drone in southern Israel
The Israeli military has said it has intercepted a drone in southern Israel.
It added that no injuries have been reported.
In pictures: Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon
Watch: Girl, 9, calls for end to violence from hospital bed in Lebanon
Girl, 9, calls for end to violence from hospital bed in Lebanon
A nine-year-old girl whose leg was shattered after an Israeli missile struck her family home in Lebanon has pleaded for an end to the bombardment. Mariam Kashami spoke from her hospital bed, where she lay with bandages on her leg and arm. She told ITV News she stepped outside to eat a sandwich when "there was a huge strike and the whole house fell down," she told ITV News of the strike. "I want this war to stop. Maybe then everyone will go back to their home," she added. The strikes came as Israel responded to Iran's huge missile attack.
Biden says US ‘discussing’ Israeli oil field strikes
US President Joe Biden has said “we are discussing that” when asked whether he would support Israel striking Iran’s oil facilities.
Reporters put the question to Biden as he left the White House on Thursday, with the US president appearing to hesitate at the end of his answer.
The BBC reports Biden’s words caused the price of crude oil to surge 5 per cent to $77 a barrel.
Dozens of health workers killed in Lebanon over past day, WHO says
At least 28 on-duty medics have been killed in the past 24 hours in Lebanon, where Israel has launched airstrikes and sent troops to fight Hezbollah in an escalating conflict, the World Health Organization chief said on Thursday.
"Many (other) health workers are not reporting to duty and fled the areas where they work due to bombardments," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing, calling for stronger protections for health workers.
"This is severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services," he said.
The global health agency will not be able to deliver a large planned shipment of trauma and medical supplies to the country on Friday due to flight restrictions, he added.
WHO's representative in Lebanon Dr Abdinasir Abubakar told the briefing that all of the healthcare workers killed in the past day had been on duty, helping with the wounded.
A total of nearly 2,000 people have been killed, including 127 children, and 9,384 injured since the start of Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the last year, the country's health ministry said.
"Hospitals have been already evacuated. I think what I can say for now is the capacity for mass casualty management exists, but it's just a matter of time until the system actually reaches its limit," said the WHO's Abubakar.
Israel fires at Lebanese army post and Lebanese forces ‘fire back for first time’
Israel has fired at a Lebanese army post in southern Lebanon, with Lebanese forces reportedly firing back for the first time.
The Israeli fire in the town of Bint Jbeil on Thursday killed a Lebanese soldier, raising to two the number of members of the Lebanese military killed.
The Telegraph reported a military official told AFP this was the Lebanese army’s first response to Israeli fire since last October and came about because the post was “directly” hit.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that troops "open fire at the source of" the attack. It did not elaborate.
A Lebanese security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of regulations, said that the army post was hit by artillery fire.
Rockets, missiles and the Iron Dome: who calls the shots in the Middle East?
Escalating retaliatory strikes signify the severity of the situation between Israel and Iran. Tuesday’s strike was more aggressive than the April response by Iran to the Israeli strike on their consulate in Damascus, which killed Mohammed Zahedi, the IRGC commander of the Quds Force.
April’s attack consisted of 300 drones, which were largely neutralised by Israel’s Iron Dome, the joint US-Israeli aerial protection system that shoots down rockets. Tuesday night’s attack consisted of approximately 180 ballistic missiles delivering a more devastating payload, albeit countered in part by the Iron Dome.
Even Iran could not have anticipated the vehemence with which Israel would respond to the 7 October attacks. Israel’s latest switch to focus on the systematic dismantling of Hezbollah’s senior leadership in a single week has left Iran’s quest for regional hegemonic control in tatters. But whilst Hezbollah’s leadership is wounded, the force should not be underestimated.
Read the full analysis from Mike Crofts here:
Rockets, missiles and the Iron Dome: who calls the shots in the Middle East?
With the conflict having reached a new and extremely dangerous phase, former British army officer Mike Crofts weighs up the effectiveness of each side’s weaponry – and how they might use it next
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Thursday it targeted Israel‘s “Sakhnin base” for military industries in Haifa Bay with a salvo of rockets.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments