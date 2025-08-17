Israeli frustration over the war in Gaza erupts into fierce protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli protesters demanding a deal to free hostages in Gaza attempted to shut down the country on Sunday in one of the largest and fiercest protests in 22 months of war.

Organisers, representing the families of hostages, claimed that hundreds of thousands of people took part.

It follows frustration in Israel over plans for a new military offensive in some of Gaza’s most populated areas.

Many Israelis fear that could further endanger the remaining hostages. Twenty of the 50 who remain in Hamas hands are believed to be alive.

“We live between a terrorist organisation that holds our children and a government that refuses to release them for political reasons,” said Yehuda Cohen, whose son, Nimrod, is held in Gaza.

Protesters gathered at dozens of places, including outside politicians’ homes, military headquarters and on major highways. They blocked lanes and lit bonfires. Some restaurants and theatres closed in solidarity.

open image in gallery A drone view shows people protesting in Tel Aviv after families of hostages called for a nationwide strike ( Reuters )

Police said they arrested 38 people.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is balancing competing pressures, including the potential for mutiny within his coalition.

“Those who today call for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’s position and delaying the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will be repeated,” he said, referencing the Hamas-led attack in 2023 that killed more than 1,200 people and sparked the war.

The last time Israel agreed to a ceasefire that released some hostages earlier this year, far-right members of his cabinet threatened to topple the Netanyahu government.

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called Sunday’s demonstrations “a bad and harmful campaign that plays into Hamas’s hands, buries the hostages in the tunnels and attempts to get Israel to surrender to its enemies and jeopardise its security and future”.

open image in gallery Protesters hold photos of hostages during the demonstration in Tel Aviv ( Amir Levy/Getty Images )

The new offensive would require the call-up of thousands of reservists, another concern for many Israelis.

Hospitals and witnesses in Gaza said Israeli forces killed at least 17 aid-seekers on Sunday, including nine awaiting UN aid trucks close to the Morag corridor.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed more than 61,900 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not specify how many were fighters or civilians but says around half were women and children.

Two children and five adults died of malnutrition-related causes on Sunday, according to the ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.

The UN has warned that levels of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza are at their highest since the war began. Most aid has been blocked from entering Gaza since Israel imposed a total blockade in March after ending a ceasefire.

Deliveries have since partially resumed, although aid organisations say the flow is far below what is needed.

It is not clear when Israel’s military will begin the new offensive in crowded Gaza City, Muwasi and what Mr Netanyahu has called the “central camps” of Gaza.

The military body that coordinates its humanitarian aid to Gaza, Cogat, this weekend noted plans to forcibly evacuate people from combat zones to southern Gaza “for their protection”.