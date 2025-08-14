Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans for a settlement that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, a move his office said would bury the idea of a Palestinian state.

It was not immediately clear if Benjamin Netanyahu backed the plan to revive the long-frozen E1 scheme, which Palestinians and world powers have said would divide the West Bank in two. The approval of the plan is likely to draw international fury.

In a statement headlined “Burying the idea of a Palestinian state”, Mr Smotrich’s spokesperson said more details would be given later about the plan to build 3,401 houses for Israeli settlers between an existing settlement in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel had frozen construction plans there since 2012 because of objections from the United States, European allies, and other world powers who considered the project a threat to any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

open image in gallery Far-right Israeli lawmakers Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Bezalel Smotrich, attend the swearing-in ceremony for Israel’s parliament at the Knesset, Jerusalem, in 2022 ( AP )

It came as more than 100 agencies and charities warned that Israel’s rules for aid groups working in Gaza and the occupied West Bank will block much-needed relief as well as replacing independent organisations with those that serve Israel’s political and military agenda.

The mounting backlash over aid restrictions and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza have been cited by several countries as factors in their decision to move towards recognising Palestinian statehood.

The groups, including Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders and CARE, were responding to registration rules announced by Israel in March that require organisations to hand over full lists of their donors and Palestinian staff for vetting. They contend that doing so could endanger their staff and give Israel broad grounds to block aid if groups are deemed to be “delegitimising” the country or supporting boycotts or divestment.

The groups stressed that most of them had not been able to deliver “a single truck” of lifesaving assistance since Israel implemented a blockade in March. Their letter called on other countries and donors to pressure Israel “to end the weaponisation of aid, including through bureaucratic obstruction”.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, denied the claims in the letter, saying that 380 trucks had entered Gaza on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Thursday that dehydration is increasing in Gaza as a result of limited access to water and a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40C.

Hospitals throughout Gaza reported casualties from Israeli strikes, including eight deaths in Gaza City.

As European countries amplify their criticism of Israel and concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, some are expanding evacuations. Italy’s foreign affairs ministry said it had received 114 Palestinian evacuees from Gaza on Wednesday, including 31 children suffering from severe injuries, such as amputations, or serious diseases.

open image in gallery A man sells plastic bags of water for one shekel each in Gaza City earlier this week ( AP )

Mr Netanyahu wants to realise Donald Trump’s vision of relocating much of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million people through what he refers to as “voluntary migration” – a plan that critics have warned could amount to ethnic cleansing.

“Give them the opportunity to leave! First, from combat zones, and also from the strip if they want,” Mr Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Tuesday with Israeli TV station i24 to discuss the planned offensive in areas that include Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering.

Efforts to revive ceasefire talks have resumed after apparently breaking down last month. Hamas representatives met with Egyptian officials on Wednesday in Cairo, according to Hamas official Taher al-Nounou.

Israel has no plans to send its negotiating team to the talks in Cairo, Mr Netanyahu’s office said.

Israel’s plans to widen its military offensive against Hamas to parts of Gaza it does not yet control have sparked condemnation at home and abroad, and could be intended to increase the pressure on Hamas to reach a ceasefire.

The militants still hold 50 hostages taken in the attack on 7 October 2023 that sparked the war. Israel believes around 20 are still alive. Families fear that a new offensive could endanger them.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report