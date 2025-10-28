Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Netanyahu orders Israeli military to carry out strikes on Gaza immediately

The Israeli PM made the announcement shortly after claiming Hamas opened fire at Israeli forces in southern Gaza

Daniel Keane,Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 28 October 2025 12:47 EDT
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes on Gaza
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes on Gaza (Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks in Gaza.

Netanyahu made the announcement shortly after Israel said that Hamas had opened fire at Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Tensions were already high after Israel accused Hamas of breaching the fragile ceasefire agreement by handing back the additional remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.

The prime minister’s office said the transfer was a “clear violation” of the agreement, increasingly under strain over the return of hostage bodies.

Netanyahu subsequently held a security assessment with defence officials to discuss a response.

Hamas said on Tuesday it had uncovered a body that it planned on handing over this evening as 13 bodies remain unreturned.

An Israeli military official said troops retaliated after being shot at in Rafah earlier.

More to follow...

