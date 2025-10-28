Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Netanyahu orders Israeli military to carry out ‘powerful’ Gaza attacks

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks in Gaza.
  • This directive came shortly after Israel claimed that Hamas had opened fire at Israeli forces in southern Gaza.
  • Tensions were already high following Israel's accusation that Hamas breached a fragile ceasefire agreement.
  • The alleged breach involved Hamas returning the remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.
  • Netanyahu's office stated that the transfer was a "clear violation" of the agreement, which is under strain regarding the return of hostage bodies.
