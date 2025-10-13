Watch live: Hostages released as Trump lands in Israel
Watch live as Israeli hostages are released by Hamas as part of Donald Trump's ceasefire deal on Monday, 13 October.
Jubilant celebrations have erupted in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square after Hamas handed over the first seven hostages to Israel.
The US president has arrived in Israel, receiving a hero's welcome after Air Force One touched down.
The remaining hostages will be handed over on Monday morning before midday (10am BST).
More than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released as part of the deal. The majority of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have not been charged or convicted, according to Israel-based rights organisation Hamoked.
Mr Trump declared “the war is over”, hours before he was welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The president will meet the families of the hostages in Jerusalem and address the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, before flying to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el Sheikh.
Sir Keir Starmer, will join Mr Trump in Egypt for a Gaza peace summit alongside other world leaders, has called for “lasting peace” in the Middle East.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments