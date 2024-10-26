Israel struck Iran in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 26, following an Iranian attack on Israel earlier this month. ( Israel Defense Forces / X )

Israel has launched a series of “precise” strikes against Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Local media reported multiple explosions were heard early on Saturday in and around Tehran and Karaj.

The IDF said the strikes came as the “regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th,” the day Hamas, an Iranian ally, launched its suprise cross-border invasion of Israel last year.

The explosions in Tehran mark the latest escalation in what’s quickly becoming a multi-front conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned forces in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles into Israel earlier this month.

Explosions were also heard in Damascus, Syria, though it’s unclear if these were Israeli strikes.