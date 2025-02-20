Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli hostages, including two young children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has returned the bodies of four hostages, including the two youngest captives seized in its October 7 attack on Israel.

The Palestinian militants said the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their mother Shiri Bibas, were be handed over on Thursday under the ceasefire agreement reached last month.

The fourth body was said to be that of journalist and peace activist Oded Lifschitz, who was aged 83 when he was taken captive by Hamas during the militants’ cross-border incursion which sparked the war in Gaza 15 months ago.

Kfir was just nine months old when the Bibas family, including their father Yarden – who was returned to Israel in a hostage exchange earlier this month – was abducted at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a settlement near the Gaza border.

Hamas claimed in November 2023 that the family had been killed by Israeli airstrikes. But their deaths have never been confirmed by the Israeli authorities, and Israel is not expected to confirm their identities until full DNA checks have been completed.

“Shiri and the kids became a symbol,” said Yiftach Cohen, a resident of Nir Oz, around a quarter of whose inhabitants were either killed or kidnapped on 7 October 2023.

Following Yarden’s release earlier this month, the family had warned that their “journey is not over” until they receive final confirmation of what happened to the boys and their mother.

Today’s handover marked the first return of dead bodies during the current agreement, brokered with the backing of the United States and the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.

Hundreds of people gathered ahead of their bodies being released, as armed militants in black and camouflage uniforms toured the area.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief video statement that Thursday would be “a very difficult day for the state of Israel. An upsetting day, a day of grief”.

Thursday’s handover is due to be followed by the return of six living hostages on Saturday, in exchange for hundreds more Palestinians, expected to be women and minors detained by Israeli forces in Gaza during the war.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas agreed to release 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the first phase of an agreement intended to open the way towards ending the war in Gaza.

So far 19 Israeli hostages have been released, as well as five Thai nationals who were returned in an unscheduled handover.

