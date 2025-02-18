Hamas to release six Israeli hostages this weekend in surprise announcement
Only three hostages were expected to be released under the agreement on Saturday
The six remaining living hostages held by Hamas set to be released under the first phase of a fragile ceasefire with Israel will be freed this weekend.
Of the 33 hostages set to be freed under phase one of the three-stage ceasefire deal, 19 have already been released and Israel says eight are dead.
The six to be freed on Saturday are the final living hostages on the list of those to be released in the first phase of the deal.
In return, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will be released at the same time, Hamas said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
