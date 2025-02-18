Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Hamas to release six Israeli hostages this weekend in surprise announcement

Only three hostages were expected to be released under the agreement on Saturday

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 18 February 2025 09:59 EST
Released hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, embraces his wife as he is reunited with his family in Israel last weekend. He is one of 19 living hostages to be released so far
Released hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, embraces his wife as he is reunited with his family in Israel last weekend. He is one of 19 living hostages to be released so far (via REUTERS)

The six remaining living hostages held by Hamas set to be released under the first phase of a fragile ceasefire with Israel will be freed this weekend.

Of the 33 hostages set to be freed under phase one of the three-stage ceasefire deal, 19 have already been released and Israel says eight are dead.

The six to be freed on Saturday are the final living hostages on the list of those to be released in the first phase of the deal.

In return, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel will be released at the same time, Hamas said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

